Snipp Interactive Inc.: Snipp Interactive Appoints Christopher Cubba as Chief Revenue Officer

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 3, 2023 / Snipp Interactive Inc. (TSX-V:SPN)(OTC PINK:SNIPF) (the "Company" or "Snipp"), a global provider of digital marketing promotions, rebates, and loyalty solutions, announced the appointment of Christopher Cubba as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO).

Mr. Cubba is a seasoned executive with over 20 years of experience in the loyalty and promotions industry. He has held senior leadership roles in sales and client services and played a key role in the leadership team at PrizeLogic, which was acquired by Ebbo in 2021. Ebbo, formerly known as Clarus Commerce, is a portfolio company of Marlin Equity Partners.

Mr. Cubba has worked extensively with large brands in the Consumer-Packaged Goods (CPG), Retail, Technology, Quick Service Restaurant (QSR), Financial Services, Travel & Hospitality industries. Throughout his career, Mr. Cubba has established strong relationships with clients and has driven significant business growth. His deep understanding of the loyalty and promotions industry, combined with his passion for delivering results has made him a trusted advisor to businesses looking to grow their customer base and build their brand loyalty.

Mr. Cubba added, "Many factors attracted me to the opportunity at Snipp; from the Company's commitment to fulfilling the complex needs of its top clients, to the general tailwinds that the loyalty industry is currently experiencing. Snipp's competitive advantage is the substantial investment the Company has made in its technology platform, and the formidable track record of success it has with some of the world's top brands. I look forward to expanding those relationships as we build upon our continued strong sales trajectory."

About Snipp:

Snipp Interactive Inc. is a leading Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) company in the global loyalty and promotions sector. Snipp's proprietary and modular SnippCARE (Customer Acquisition, Retention & Engagement) Platform allows its marquee list of Fortune 500 clients and world-class agencies and partners to use various modules of the Platform to run long-term and short-term programs and promotions, while continually generating and capturing unique zero party data that is invaluable in providing insights to drive sales. SnippCHECK, the Platform's Receipt Processing Module has established itself as the clear industry leader and standard by powering a large majority of all receipt-based promotions in North America. SnippLOYALTY, the Platform's full scale modular loyalty engine allows clients the flexibility of deploying any/all aspects of a standard loyalty program on a case-by-case basis. SnippREWARDS, the Platform's modular catalogue of digital and physical rewards provides clients with global and easily deployable access to an extensive catalogue of digital and physical rewards. SnippWIN, the Platform's gaming module solves for the implementation and compliance difficulties of offering games of chance and skill on a global basis and allows for the global deployment and administration of legally compliant games of chance and skill. For more information, visit Snipp's website at www.snipp.com.

Snipp is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada with a presence across the United States, Canada, Ireland, Europe, and India. Snipp is publicly listed on the TSXV in Canada and is also quoted on the OTC Pink marketplace under the symbol "SNIPF".

Snipp Interactive Inc.

Jaisun Garcha

Chief Financial Officer

investors@snipp.com

1-888-99-SNIPP

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. When used in this document, the words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are subject to such risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause our actual results to differ materially from the statements made, including those factors discussed in filings made by us with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties, such as changes in demand for and prices for the products of the company or the materials required to produce those products, labour relations problems, currency and interest rate fluctuations, increased competition and general economic and market factors, occur or should assumptions underlying the forward looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, or expected. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to put undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

