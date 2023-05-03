DJ Ossiam Shiller Barclays CAPE US Sector Value TR UCITS ETF 1C (USD): Annual General Meeting

Ossiam Shiller Barclays CAPE US Sector Value TR UCITS ETF 1C (USD) (UCAP) Ossiam Shiller Barclays CAPE US Sector Value TR UCITS ETF 1C (USD): Annual General Meeting 03-May-2023 / 11:39 GMT/BST

CONVENING NOTICE

The shareholders of Ossiam Lux, (hereinafter the "Company") are kindly invited to participate at the annual general meeting of the shareholders of the Company (the "Annual General Meeting") which, will take place at the office of State Street Bank International GmbH Luxembourg Branch, in Luxembourg, 49 avenue J.F. Kennedy, L-1855 on

May 19, 2023 at 2.00 p.m. (Luxembourg time)

for the purpose of considering and voting upon the following agenda (the "Ordinary Agenda"):

ORDINARY AGENDA 1. To hear the management report by the board of directors of the Company (the "Board of Directors") for theyear ended December 31, 2022. 2. To hear the report by the approved statutory auditor of the Company in respect of the financialstatements of the Company for the year ended December 31, 2022. 3. To approve the financial statements (annual accounts: balance sheet, statement of profit and loss andannexes) of the Company for the year ended December 31, 2022. 4. To allocate the results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022. 5. To give discharge to the members of the Board of Directors (the "Directors") and the Company's auditorfor the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022. 6. Approval of fees in respect of the independent Directors' services of up to 16 000 euros net per directorper annum due for the financial year ending December 31, 2023. 7. Statutory elections: a. Re-election of the following persons as Directors until the next Annual General Meeting to be held in2024:1. Mr. Bruno Poulin, 2. Mr. Antoine Moreau, 3. Mr. Christophe Arnould, and 4. Mr. Philippe Chanzy. b. Re-election of Deloitte Audit S.à.r.l. as independent auditors of the Company until the next AnnualGeneral Meeting to be held in 2024. 8. Any other business which may be properly brought before the meeting.

Shareholders are advised that no quorum is required for the adoption of resolutions by the Annual General Meeting and that resolutions will be passed by a majority of the votes validly cast of the shareholders present or represented at the Annual General Meeting. Votes cast shall not include votes attaching to shares in respect of which the shareholder has not taken part in the vote or has abstained or has returned a black or invalid vote.

The majority at the Annual General Meeting will be determined according to the shares issued and outstanding at midnight (Luxembourg time) on the fifth day prior to the Annual General Meeting (i.e. May 12, 2023) (the "Record Date"). The rights of a shareholder to participate at the Annual General Meeting and to exercise a voting right attaching to his/her/its shares are determined in accordance with the shares held by this shareholder at the Record Date.

If you are holding shares in the Company through a financial intermediary or clearing agent, please note that:

-- the proxy form / electronic voting form must be returned by May 16, 2023 by the shareholder to thefinancial intermediary or clearing agent for onward transmission to the Company;

-- if the financial intermediary or clearing agent holds the shares in the Company in its own name and onyour behalf, it may not be possible for you to exercise certain rights directly in relation to the Company.

If you are NOT holding shares in the Company through a financial intermediary or clearing agent, please note that:

-- the proxy / electronic voting form must be returned by May 17, 2023 by the shareholder by sending ane-mail to the following address: Luxembourg-Domiciliary@statestreet.comand/or by fax to the attention of theDomiciliary Department at number: + (352) 46.40.10.413 and subsequently by mail to the registered address of theCompany

Copies of the annual accounts, the reports of the approved statutory auditor and the management report are available free of charge during normal office hours at the registered office of the Company in Luxembourg (49 avenue John F. Kennedy L-1855 Luxembourg). Upon request fax: (+352) 46.40.10.413) or by email to: Luxembourg-Domiciliary@statestreet.com the aforementioned documents will be sent to shareholders.

If you cannot be personally present at the meeting, you may vote by completing and sending by post either the postal voting form or the proxy at the following address: State Street Bank International GmbH Luxembourg Branch, in Luxembourg, 49 avenue J.F. Kennedy, L-1855 Luxembourg, to the attention of the Domiciliary Department or send it by email to: Luxembourg-Domiciliary@statestreet.com and/or by fax to (+352) 46.40.10.413 no later than two (2) business days before the meeting. The documents can be requested free of charge at the registered office of the company in Luxembourg.

Yours faithfully THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

