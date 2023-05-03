Mastech Digital, Inc.: Mastech Digital Reports an 8% Year-over-Year Revenue Decline in a Challenging First Quarter of 2023

PITTSBURGH, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSE American: MHH), a leading provider of Digital Transformation IT Services, announced today its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023 .

First Quarter 2023 Highlights:

Total consolidated revenues declined by 8% to $55.1 million, compared to revenues of $59.8 million in the first quarter of 2022;

The Company's Data and Analytics Services segment reported revenues of $9.4 million, compared to $10.2 million in the first quarter of 2022, which represented a sequential increase of 3% over 2022 fourth quarter revenues in this segment;

The IT Staffing Services segment achieved revenues of $45.7 million, compared to $49.6 million in the first quarter of 2022, as its consultants-on-billing headcount declined during the quarter;

GAAP diluted earnings per share were $0.02 in the first quarter of 2023 versus $0.19 in the first quarter of 2022;

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share were $0.12 in the first quarter of 2023 versus $0.28 in the first quarter of 2022; and

At March 31, 2023, the Company had no bank debt and held $9.1 million of cash balances on hand.

First Quarter Results:

Revenues for the first quarter of 2023 totaled $55.1 million, compared to $59.8 million during the corresponding quarter of 2022. Gross profits in the first quarter of 2023 were $13.5 million, compared to $15.9 million in the same quarter of 2022. GAAP net income for the first quarter of 2023 totaled $261,000, or $0.02 per diluted share, compared to $2.3 million, or $0.19 per diluted share, during the same period of 2022. Non-GAAP net income for the first quarter of 2023 was $1.4 million, or $0.12 per diluted share, compared to $3.3 million, or $0.28 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2022.

Activity levels at the Company's Data and Analytics Services segment improved during the first quarter of 2023, with bookings of $8.4 million and a notable improvement in RFP submittals and pipeline opportunities. Demand for the Company's IT Staffing Services segment, which is largely linked to U.S. economic conditions, declined during the quarter as clients responded to uncertainties in the domestic economy. This pullback in demand was more pronounced in the financial services markets due to several bank failures and concerns over a global bank crisis. Financial services represented approximately 50% of our billable consultant base as we entered 2023.

Vivek Gupta, the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, stated: "Clearly, the possibility of a recession is weighing-in on clients' spending dynamics - particularly in the financial services industry. However, demand in our Data and Analytics Services segment improved over the course of the quarter in terms of the pipeline of new opportunities. While it is anyone's guess as to when the economic outlook will improve, it's important to note that our businesses remain fundamentally sound, and our balance sheet is solid - with no bank debt and access to over $40 million of borrowing availability and cash on hand."

Michael Fleishman, the Company's newly-appointed Chief Executive Officer of the Data and Analytics Services segment, stated: "We continue to make good progress at positioning the D&A Services segment for sustainable future growth. We have upgraded leadership talent in sales, marketing, technology and delivery; improved communication lines within the organization; and we believe our messaging to existing clients and new prospects is gaining traction - as evidenced by an increase in our pipeline of opportunities. Gross margins and utilization improved from the fourth quarter of 2022 and significantly improved in March when compared to the start of 2023."

Commenting on the Company's financial position, Jack Cronin, Mastech Digital's Chief Financial Officer, stated: " At March 31, 2023, we had $9.1 million of cash balances on hand, no bank debt, and borrowing availability of $31.5 million under our revolving credit facility. Our Days Sales Outstanding (DSO) measurement was 61 days at March 31, 2023. We believe our cash on hand, credit availability and free cash flow expectations for 2023 provide us with adequate resources to fund the business and support our share repurchase program."

About Mastech Digital, Inc.:

Mastech Digital (NYSE American: MHH) is a leading provider of Digital Transformation IT Services. The Company offers Data Management and Analytics Solutions, Digital Learning, and IT Staffing Services with a Digital First approach. A minority-owned enterprise, Mastech Digital is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA, with offices across the U.S., Canada, Europe, and India .

Use of Non-GAAP Measures:

This press release contains non-GAAP financial measures to supplement our financial results presented on a GAAP basis. The presentation of these financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Investors are cautioned that there are material limitations associated with the use of non-GAAP financial measures as an analytical tool. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to their comparable GAAP measures are included in the attached financial tables.

We believe that providing non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share offers investors useful supplemental information about the financial performance of our business, enables comparison of financial results between periods where certain items may vary independent of business performance, and allows for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in operating our business. Additionally, management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in evaluating the Company's performance.

Specifically, the non-GAAP financial measures contained herein exclude the following expense items:

Amortization of acquired intangible assets: We amortize intangible assets acquired in connection with our June 2015 acquisition of Hudson IT, our July 2017 acquisition of the services division of InfoTrellis, Inc. and our October 2020 acquisition of AmberLeaf Partners. We exclude these amortization expenses in our non-GAAP financial measures because we believe it allows investors to make more meaningful comparisons between our operating results and those of other companies within our industry and facilitates a helpful comparison of our results with other periods.

Stock-based compensation expenses: We incur material recurring expenses related to non-cash, stock-based compensation. We exclude these expenses in our non-GAAP financial measures because we believe that it provides investors with meaningful supplemental information regarding operational performance. In particular, because of varying available valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and the variety of award types that companies can use under ASC 718, we believe that providing non-GAAP financial measures that exclude these expenses allows investors to make more meaningful comparisons between our operating results and those of other companies within our industry and facilitates comparison of our results with other periods.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain statements contained in this release are forward-looking statements based on management's expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "plans," "believes," "scheduled," "estimates" and variations of these words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, which include but are not limited to projections of and statements regarding the Company's ability to generate revenues, earnings, and cash flow, and statements regarding the Company's share repurchase program. These statements are based on information currently available to the Company and it assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements as circumstances change. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks and uncertainties, which are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual future results and trends may differ materially from what is forecasted in forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including, without limitation, the level of market demand for the Company's services, the highly competitive market for the types of services offered by the Company, the impact of competitive factors on profit margins, market conditions that could cause the Company's customers to reduce their spending for its services, the Company's ability to create, acquire and build new lines of business, to attract and retain qualified personnel, reduce costs and conserve cash, the extent to which the Company's business is adversely affected by the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and governmental responses to limit the further spread of COVID-19 and other risks that are described in more detail in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022.

MASTECH DIGITAL, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Amounts in thousands) (Unaudited)





















March 31,

December 31,



2023

2022









ASSETS







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 9,097

$ 7,057 Accounts receivable, net

42,078

42,322 Prepaid and other current assets

3,353

3,795 Total current assets

54,528

53,174









Equipment, enterprise software and leasehold improvements, net

2,446

2,665









Operating lease right-of-use assets, net

3,504

3,886









Deferred financing costs, net

275

293 Non-current deposits

491

578 Goodwill, net of impairment

32,510

32,510









Intangible assets, net of amortization

15,080

15,773 Total assets

$ 108,834

$ 108,879









LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY







Current liabilities:







Current portion of long-term debt

$ -

$ 1,100 Current portion of operating lease liability

1,470

1,504 Accounts payable

4,688

4,475 Accrued payroll and related costs

11,481

11,085 Other accrued liabilities

1,338

1,393 Total current liabilities

18,977

19,557









Long-term liabilities:







Long-term operating lease liability, less current portion

1,974

2,294 Long-term accrued income taxes

105

105 Deferred income taxes

674

920 Total liabilities

21,730

22,876









Shareholders' equity:







Common stock, par value $0.01 per share

133

133 Additional paid-in capital

32,894

32,059 Retained earnings

59,814

59,553 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(1,550)

(1,555) Treasury stock, at cost

(4,187)

(4,187) Total shareholders' equity

87,104

86,003 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 108,834

$ 108,879

MASTECH DIGITAL, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Amounts in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)











Three Months ended March 31,



2023

2022











Revenues $ 55,063

$ 59,755











Cost of revenues 41,581

43,823











Gross profit 13,482

15,932











Selling, general and administrative expenses 12,950

12,625











Income from operations 532

3,307











Other income/(expense), net (53)

(60)











Income before income taxes 479

3,247











Income tax expense 218

915

Net income $ 261

$ 2,332





















Earnings per share:







Basic $ 0.02

$ 0.20

Diluted $ 0.02

$ 0.19











Weighted average common shares

outstanding:







Basic 11,638

11,509

Diluted 12,054

12,035



MASTECH DIGITAL, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (Amounts in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)















Three Months ended March 31,





2023

2022













GAAP Net Income $ 261

$ 2,332













Adjustments:









Amortization of acquired intangible assets 693

792



Stock-based compensation 835

526



Income taxes adjustments (388)

(340)

Non-GAAP Net Income $ 1,401

$ 3,310

























GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 0.02

$ 0.19

Non-GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 0.12

$ 0.28

























Weighted average common shares outstanding:







GAAP Diluted Shares 12,054

12,035

Non-GAAP Diluted Shares 12,054

12,035



MASTECH DIGITAL, INC. SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (Amounts in thousands) (Unaudited)

















Three Months ended March 31,





2023

2022











Revenues:







Data and analytics services $ 9,395

$ 10,152

IT staffing services 45,668

49,603



Total revenues $ 55,063

$ 59,755











Gross Margin %:







Data and analytics services 38.5 %

45.2 %

IT staffing services 21.6 %

22.9 %



Total gross margin % 24.5 %

26.7 %











Segment Operating Income:







Data and analytics services $ (680)

$ 972

IT staffing services 1,905

3,127



Subtotal 1,225

4,099











Amortization of acquired intangible assets (693)

(792) Interest expense and other, net (53)

(60) Income before income taxes $ 479

$ 3,247

For more information, contact:



Donna Kijowski

Manager, Investor Relations

Mastech Digital, Inc.

+1-888-330-5497

