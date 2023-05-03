A mapping of green hydrogen projects in Brazil shows that there are at least 42 projects under various stages of development in the country.From pv magazine Brazil A mapping conducted by H2 Brazil, a project resulting from a partnership between the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ) and the Brazilian Ministry of Mines and Energy, has identified at least 42 green hydrogen production projects in the country of different sizes and stages of development. H2 Brazil, which started in 2021 and will run until the end of 2023, mapped more than 800 companies and institutions in 12 sectors ...

