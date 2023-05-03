BUFFALO, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: ROCK), a leading manufacturer and provider of products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech and infrastructure markets, today reported its financial results for the three-month period ended March 31, 2023.

"First quarter results demonstrate a strong start to the year. We executed well delivering 14% improvement in adjusted operating income on 8% down net sales. Additionally, we delivered free cash flow exceeding 12% of net sales, enabling us to pay down a large portion of our revolver draw and continued to execute our authorized share repurchase program. Current trends in our end markets and positive customer order activity align and support our expectations and 2023 guidance," stated Chairman and CEO Bill Bosway.

First Quarter 2023 Consolidated Results

Below are first quarter consolidated results:

Three Months Ended March 31, $Millions, except EPS GAAP Adjusted 2023 2022 Change 2023 2022 Change Net Sales $293.3 $317.9 -7.7% $290.8 $316.0 -8.0% Net Income $21.1 $15.5 36.1% $21.8 $19.7 10.7% Diluted EPS $0.68 $0.47 44.7% $0.70 $0.60 16.7%

The decrease in net sales was mainly driven by end market dynamics in the Renewables segment and customer rescoping and reprioritizing fruit and vegetable growing projects in the Agtech business. Residential end market demand is evolving as expected, and the Infrastructure segment continues to have strong momentum.

GAAP earnings increased to $21.1 million, or $0.68 per share. Adjusted net income increased 10.7% to $21.8 million, or $0.70 per share, and adjusted EPS increased 16.7% driven by solid execution in the Renewables, Agtech and Infrastructure segments. Free cash flow to net sales of 12.3% was driven through stronger margin performance and improved working capital management.

Adjusted measures exclude charges for restructuring initiatives, acquisition-related items, senior leadership transition costs and the results of the processing business, as further described in the appended reconciliation of adjusted financial measures.

First Quarter Segment Results

Renewables

For the first quarter, the segment reported:

Three Months Ended March 31, $Millions GAAP Adjusted 2023 2022 Change 2023 2022 Change Net Sales $59.2 $78.8 (24.9)% $59.2 $78.8 (24.9)% Operating Income $2.3 $(7.0) NMF $2.2 $(4.3) NMF Operating Margin 3.8% (8.9)% 1270 bps 3.8% (5.4)% 920 bps

Net sales were down 24.9% as the U.S. solar industry continued to manage through panel importation challenges resulting from the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act (UFLPA), and project movement associated with adverse winter weather conditions during the lowest seasonal quarter of the year. The pace of business continued to improve during the quarter as bookings nearly doubled sequentially. As a result, backlog increased 34% on a sequential basis and year-over-year backlog comparisons are expected to turn positive over the course of the year.

Adjusted operating margin improved as expected, increasing 920 basis points year-over-year, driven by field operations productivity and improved supply chain management that offset lower volumes.

Residential

For the first quarter, the segment reported:

Three Months Ended March 31, $Millions GAAP Adjusted 2023 2022 Change 2023 2022 Change Net Sales $179.5 $179.5 -- $179.5 $179.5 -- Operating Income $29.5 $33.4 (11.7)% $29.6 $33.7 (12.2)% Operating Margin 16.4% 18.6% (220) bps 16.5% 18.8% (230) bps

Net sales were flat; the positive impact of participation gains and the acquisition of Quality Aluminum Products, which contributed 8.0% growth in the quarter, offset headwinds of channel inventory correction, the market's return to normal seasonal demand, and adverse winter weather in key regions of the U.S.

Adjusted operating income decreased 12.2% as anticipated as price and material cost continued to realign, and the market returned to its normal seasonal demand pattern. Sequentially, margins improved 310 basis points as price and material cost alignment improved during the quarter, and we expect margins to improve as seasonal volume accelerates, price / material cost are better aligned, and Quality Aluminum Products integration benefits are realized.

Agtech

For the first quarter, the segment reported:

Three Months Ended March 31, $Millions GAAP Adjusted 2023 2022 Change 2023 2022 Change Net Sales $35.9 $42.4 (15.3)% $33.3 $40.6 (18.0)% Operating Income $2.3 $0.0 NMF $3.6 $2.5 44.0% Operating Margin 6.5% 0.1% 640 bps 10.7% 6.3% 440 bps

Net sales decreased 15.3%, with adjusted net sales down 18.0% as Produce customers rescope and reprioritize the launch of fruit and vegetable growing facilities. The active project pipeline is at its highest level in company history driven by produce and cannabis projects, and bookings and backlog are expected to increase accordingly in the coming quarters.

Adjusted operating margin improved 440 basis points driven by business mix, further improvement in business operating systems, which are now fully unified across the business, and supply chain productivity and efficiency improvement.

Infrastructure

For the first quarter, the segment reported:

Three Months Ended March 31, $Millions GAAP Adjusted 2023 2022 Change 2023 2022 Change Net Sales $18.7 $17.2 8.7% $18.7 $17.2 8.7% Operating Income $2.7 $1.2 125.0% $2.7 $1.1 145.5% Operating Margin 14.5% 6.9% 760 bps 14.5% 6.5% 800 bps

Net Sales and backlog increased 8.7% and 38%, respectively, as customer demand continues to be very strong. Management expects continued strength from increased infrastructure spending related to the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and ongoing efforts to increase market participation.

Adjusted operating income more than doubled and adjusted operating margins improved 800 basis points driven by strong 80/20 execution, volume, and supply chain productivity.

Business Outlook

Mr. Bosway concluded, "As we head into the second quarter, customer bookings and demand across the business is shaping up as anticipated, and our businesses are on track for a solid second quarter. As committed coming into the year, we remain laser-focused on driving growth, margin expansion, and strong cash performance."

Gibraltar is reiterating its guidance for net sales and earnings for the full year 2023. Consolidated net sales is expected to range between $1.36 billion and $1.41 billion, compared to $1.38 billion in 2022. GAAP EPS is expected to range between $3.04 and $3.24, compared to $2.56 in 2022, and adjusted EPS is expected to range between $3.46 and $3.66, compared to $3.40 in 2022.

First Quarter 2023 Conference Call Details

Gibraltar will host a conference call today starting at 9:00 a.m. ET to review its results for the first quarter of 2023. Interested parties may access the webcast through the Investors section of the Company's website at www.gibraltar1.com, where related presentation materials will also be posted prior to the conference call. The call also may be accessed by dialing (877) 407-3088 or (201) 389-0927. For interested individuals unable to join the live conference call, a webcast replay will be available on the Company's website for one year.

About Gibraltar

Gibraltar is a leading manufacturer and provider of products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets. Gibraltar's mission, to make life better for people and the planet, is fueled by advancing the disciplines of engineering, science, and technology. Gibraltar is innovating to reshape critical markets in comfortable living, sustainable power, and productive growing throughout North America. For more please visit www.gibraltar1.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this news release, other than historical statements, contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are based, in whole or in part, on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections about the Company's business, and management's beliefs about future operations, results, and financial position. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to a number of risk factors, uncertainties, and assumptions. Actual events, performance, or results could differ materially from the anticipated events, performance, or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, the availability and pricing of our principal raw materials and component parts, supply chain challenges causing project delays and field operations inefficiencies and disruptions, the loss of any key customers, adverse effects of inflation, our ability to sell assets that Gibraltar has determined to sell, other general economic conditions and conditions in the particular markets in which we operate, increases in spending due to laws and government incentives, such as the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, changes in customer demand and capital spending, competitive factors and pricing pressures, our ability to develop and launch new products in a cost-effective manner, our ability to realize synergies from newly acquired businesses, disruptions to our IT systems, the impact of regulation (including the Department of Commerce's solar panel anti-circumvention investigation and the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act (UFLPA)), rebates, credits and incentives and variations in government spending and our ability to derive expected benefits from restructuring, productivity initiatives, liquidity enhancing actions, and other cost reduction actions. Before making any investment decisions regarding our company, we strongly advise you to read the section entitled "Risk Factors" in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K which can be accessed under the "SEC Filings" link of the "Investor Info" page of our website at www.Gibraltar1.com. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law or regulation.

Adjusted Financial Measures

To supplement Gibraltar's consolidated financial statements presented on a GAAP basis, Gibraltar also presented certain adjusted financial measures in this news release and its quarterly conference call, including adjusted net sales, adjusted operating income and margin, adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per share (EPS), free cash flow and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Adjusted EBITDA) each a non-GAAP financial measure. Adjusted net sales reflects the removal of net sales associated with our Processing business, which has been classified as held-for-sale. Adjusted net income, operating income and margin excludes special charges consisting of restructuring costs primarily associated with 80/20 simplification or lean initiatives, senior leadership transition costs, acquisition related costs and the operating losses generated by our processing business that has been classified as held-for-sale. These special charges are excluded since they may not be considered directly related to the Company's ongoing business operations. The aforementioned exclusions along with other adjustments to other income below operating profit are excluded from adjusted EPS. Adjusted EBITDA further excludes depreciation, amortization and stock compensation. In evaluating its business, the Company considers and uses these non-GAAP financial measures as supplemental measures of its operating performance. Free cash flow is operating cash flow less capital expenditures and the related margin is free cash flow divided by net sales. The Company believes that the presentation of adjusted measures and free cash flows provides meaningful supplemental data to investors that are indicative of the Company's core operating results and facilitates comparison of operating results across reporting periods as well as comparison with other companies. Adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow are also useful measures of the Company's ability to service debt and adjusted EBITDA is one of the measures used for determining the Company's debt covenant compliance.

Adjustments to the most directly comparable financial measures presented on a GAAP basis are quantified in the reconciliation of adjusted financial measures provided in the supplemental financial schedules that accompany this news release. These adjusted measures should not be viewed as a substitute for the Company's GAAP results and may be different than adjusted measures used by other companies and the Company's presentation of non-GAAP financial measures should not be construed as an inference that the Company's future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items.

Reconciliations of non-GAAP measures related to full-year 2023 guidance have not been provided due to the unreasonable efforts it would take to provide such reconciliations due to the high variability, complexity and uncertainty with respect to forecasting and quantifying certain amounts that are necessary for such reconciliations.

GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended

March 31, 2023 2022 Net sales $ 293,267 $ 317,865 Cost of sales 216,338 253,021 Gross profit 76,929 64,844 Selling, general, and administrative expense 47,559 43,649 Income from operations 29,370 21,195 Interest expense 1,491 485 Other (income) expense (397 ) 153 Income before taxes 28,276 20,557 Provision for income taxes 7,177 5,101 Net income $ 21,099 $ 15,456 Net earnings per share: Basic $ 0.68 $ 0.47 Diluted $ 0.68 $ 0.47 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 30,897 32,913 Diluted 31,024 33,022

GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except per share data) March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 (unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 7,497 $ 17,608 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $4,164 and $3,746, respectively 230,132 217,156 Inventories, net 171,634 170,360 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 19,015 18,813 Total current assets 428,278 423,937 Property, plant, and equipment, net 107,701 109,584 Operating lease assets 24,432 26,502 Goodwill 512,639 512,363 Acquired intangibles 134,735 137,526 Other assets 707 701 $ 1,208,492 $ 1,210,613 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 129,661 $ 106,582 Accrued expenses 67,103 73,721 Billings in excess of cost 42,929 35,017 Total current liabilities 239,693 215,320 Long-term debt 49,876 88,762 Deferred income taxes 47,030 47,088 Non-current operating lease liabilities 17,488 19,041 Other non-current liabilities 19,018 18,303 Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; authorized 10,000 shares; none outstanding - - Common stock, $0.01 par value; authorized 100,000 shares; 34,148 and 34,060 shares issued and outstanding in 2023 and 2022 341 340 Additional paid-in capital 324,466 322,873 Retained earnings 649,077 627,978 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (3,539 ) (3,432 ) Cost of 3,389 and 3,199 common shares held in treasury in 2023 and 2022 (134,958 ) (125,660 ) Total stockholders' equity 835,387 822,099 $ 1,208,492 $ 1,210,613

GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended

March 31, 2023 2022 Cash Flows from Operating Activities Net income $ 21,099 $ 15,456 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 6,834 6,336 Stock compensation expense 1,594 1,352 Exit activity (recoveries) costs, non-cash (63 ) 1,198 (Benefit of) provision for deferred income taxes (51 ) 17 Other, net 1,023 1,395 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, excluding the effects of acquisitions: Accounts receivable (18,004 ) (11,101 ) Inventories (1,586 ) (20,937 ) Other current assets and other assets 2,536 731 Accounts payable 23,077 (11,962 ) Accrued expenses and other non-current liabilities 1,586 9,761 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 38,045 (7,754 ) Cash Flows from Investing Activities Acquisitions, net of cash acquired 554 - Purchases of property, plant, and equipment, net (2,190 ) (4,402 ) Net cash used in investing activities (1,636 ) (4,402 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities Proceeds from long-term debt 11,000 47,500 Long-term debt payments (50,000 ) (29,000 ) Purchase of common stock at market prices (7,509 ) (3,461 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (46,509 ) 15,039 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (11 ) (159 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (10,111 ) 2,724 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 17,608 12,849 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 7,497 $ 15,573

GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES, INC. Reconciliation of Adjusted Financial Measures (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended

March 31,2023 As Reported

In GAAP

Statements Restructuring

& Senior

Leadership

Transition

Costs Acquisition

Related

Items Portfolio

Management Adjusted

Financial

Measures Net Sales Renewables $ 59,205 $ - $ - $ - $ 59,205 Residential 179,495 - - - 179,495 Agtech 35,852 - - (2,514 ) 33,338 Infrastructure 18,715 - - - 18,715 Consolidated sales 293,267 - - (2,514 ) 290,753 Income from operations Renewables 2,269 (63 ) 32 - 2,238 Residential 29,509 114 - - 29,623 Agtech 2,330 561 26 635 3,552 Infrastructure 2,714 - - - 2,714 Segments Income 36,822 612 58 635 38,127 Unallocated corporate expense (7,452 ) (19 ) 21 - (7,450 ) Consolidated income from operations 29,370 593 79 635 30,677 Interest expense 1,491 - - - 1,491 Other (income) expense (397 ) - - 468 71 Income before income taxes 28,276 593 79 167 29,115 Provision for income taxes 7,177 140 20 21 7,358 Net Income $ 21,099 $ 453 $ 59 $ 146 $ 21,757 Net Income per share - diluted $ 0.68 $ 0.02 $ - $ - $ 0.70 Operating margin Renewables 3.8 % (0.1 )% 0.1 % - % 3.8 % Residential 16.4 % 0.1 % - % - % 16.5 % Agtech 6.5 % 1.6 % 0.1 % 1.8 % 10.7 % Infrastructure 14.5 % - % - % - % 14.5 % Segments Margin 12.6 % 0.2 % - % 0.2 % 13.1 % Consolidated 10.0 % 0.2 % - % 0.2 % 10.6 %

GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES, INC. Reconciliation of Adjusted Financial Measures (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended

March 31, 2022 As Reported

In GAAP

Statements Restructuring

Charges Senior

Leadership

Transition

Costs Acquisition

Related

Items Portfolio

Management Adjusted

Financial

Measures Net Sales Renewables $ 78,783 $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 78,783 Residential 179,485 - - - - 179,485 Agtech 42,428 - - - (1,823 ) 40,605 Infrastructure 17,169 - - - - 17,169 Consolidated sales 317,865 - - - (1,823 ) 316,042 Income from operations Renewables (6,984 ) 2,526 (209 ) 390 - (4,277 ) Residential 33,435 3 284 - - 33,722 Agtech 31 (9 ) - - 2,525 2,547 Infrastructure 1,181 (63 ) - - - 1,118 Segments Income 27,663 2,457 75 390 2,525 33,110 Unallocated corporate expense (6,468 ) 20 255 7 - (6,186 ) Consolidated income from operations 21,195 2,477 330 397 2,525 26,924 Interest expense 485 - - - - 485 Other expense 153 - - - - 153 Income before income taxes 20,557 2,477 330 397 2,525 26,286 Provision for income taxes 5,101 622 83 100 634 6,540 Net Income $ 15,456 $ 1,855 $ 247 $ 297 $ 1,891 $ 19,746 Net Income per share - diluted $ 0.47 $ 0.05 $ 0.01 $ 0.01 $ 0.06 $ 0.60 Operating margin Renewables (8.9 )% 3.2 % (0.3 )% 0.5 % - % (5.4 )% Residential 18.6 % - % 0.2 % - % - % 18.8 % Agtech 0.1 % - % - % - % 6.0 % 6.3 % Infrastructure 6.9 % (0.4 )% - % - % - % 6.5 % Segments Margin 8.7 % 0.8 % - % 0.1 % 0.8 % 10.5 % Consolidated 6.7 % 0.8 % 0.1 % 0.1 % 0.8 % 8.5 %

GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES, INC. Reconciliation of Adjusted Financial Measures (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended

March 31,2023 Consolidated Renewables Residential Agtech Infrastructure Net Sales $ 293,267 $ 59,205 $ 179,495 $ 35,852 $ 18,715 Less: Processing Net Sales (2,514 ) - - (2,514 ) - Adjusted Net Sales $ 290,753 $ 59,205 $ 179,495 $ 33,338 $ 18,715 Net Income 21,099 Provision for Income Taxes 7,177 Interest Expense 1,491 Other Income (397 ) Operating Profit 29,370 2,269 29,509 2,330 2,714 Adjusted Measures* 1,307 (31 ) 114 1,222 - Adjusted Operating Profit 30,677 2,238 29,623 3,552 2,714 Adjusted Operating Margin 10.6 % 3.8 % 16.5 % 10.7 % 14.5 % Adjusted Other Expense 77 - - - - Depreciation & Amortization 6,834 2,179 2,493 954 780 Stock Compensation Expense 1,594 214 298 153 47 Less: SLT Related Stock Compensation Expense (4 ) - - - - Adjusted Stock Compensation Expense 1,590 214 298 153 47 Adjusted EBITDA 39,024 4,631 32,414 4,659 3,541 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 13.4 % 7.8 % 18.1 % 14.0 % 18.9 % Cash Flow - Operating Activities 38,045 Purchase of PPE, Net (2,190 ) Free Cash Flow 35,855 Free Cash Flow - % of Adjusted Net Sales 12.3 % *Adjusted Measures details are presented on the corresponding Reconciliation of Adjusted Financial Measures

GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES, INC. Reconciliation of Adjusted Financial Measures (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended

March 31, 2022 Consolidated Renewables Residential Agtech Infrastructure Net Sales $ 317,865 $ 78,783 $ 179,485 $ 42,428 $ 17,169 Less: Processing Net Sales (1,823 ) - - (1,823 ) - Adjusted Net Sales $ 316,042 $ 78,783 $ 179,485 $ 40,605 $ 17,169 Net Income 15,456 Provision for Income Taxes 5,101 Interest Expense 485 Other Expense 153 Operating Profit 21,195 (6,984 ) 33,435 31 1,181 Adjusted Measures* 5,729 2,707 287 2,516 (63 ) Adjusted Operating Profit 26,924 (4,277 ) 33,722 2,547 1,118 Adjusted Operating Margin 8.5 % (5.4 )% 18.8 % 6.3 % 6.5 % Adjusted Other Expense 153 - - - - Depreciation & Amortization 6,336 2,143 2,053 1,319 783 Less: Held for Sale Depreciation & Amortization (332 ) - - (332 ) - Adjusted Depreciation & Amortization 6,004 2,143 2,053 987 783 Stock Compensation Expense 1,352 253 191 70 33 Less: SLT Related Stock Compensation Recovery 155 - - - - Adjusted Stock Compensation Expense 1,507 253 191 70 33 Adjusted EBITDA 34,282 (1,881 ) 35,966 3,604 1,934 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 10.8 % (2.4 )% 20.0 % 8.9 % 11.3 % Cash Flow - Operating Activities (7,754 ) Purchase of PPE, Net (4,402 ) Free Cash Flow (12,156 ) Free Cash Flow - % of Adjusted Net Sales (3.8 )% *Adjusted Measures details are presented on the corresponding Reconciliation of Adjusted Financial Measures

