BUFFALO, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: ROCK), a leading manufacturer and provider of products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech and infrastructure markets, today reported its financial results for the three-month period ended March 31, 2023.
"First quarter results demonstrate a strong start to the year. We executed well delivering 14% improvement in adjusted operating income on 8% down net sales. Additionally, we delivered free cash flow exceeding 12% of net sales, enabling us to pay down a large portion of our revolver draw and continued to execute our authorized share repurchase program. Current trends in our end markets and positive customer order activity align and support our expectations and 2023 guidance," stated Chairman and CEO Bill Bosway.
First Quarter 2023 Consolidated Results
Below are first quarter consolidated results:
Three Months Ended March 31,
$Millions, except EPS
GAAP
Adjusted
2023
2022
Change
2023
2022
Change
Net Sales
$293.3
$317.9
-7.7%
$290.8
$316.0
-8.0%
Net Income
$21.1
$15.5
36.1%
$21.8
$19.7
10.7%
Diluted EPS
$0.68
$0.47
44.7%
$0.70
$0.60
16.7%
The decrease in net sales was mainly driven by end market dynamics in the Renewables segment and customer rescoping and reprioritizing fruit and vegetable growing projects in the Agtech business. Residential end market demand is evolving as expected, and the Infrastructure segment continues to have strong momentum.
GAAP earnings increased to $21.1 million, or $0.68 per share. Adjusted net income increased 10.7% to $21.8 million, or $0.70 per share, and adjusted EPS increased 16.7% driven by solid execution in the Renewables, Agtech and Infrastructure segments. Free cash flow to net sales of 12.3% was driven through stronger margin performance and improved working capital management.
Adjusted measures exclude charges for restructuring initiatives, acquisition-related items, senior leadership transition costs and the results of the processing business, as further described in the appended reconciliation of adjusted financial measures.
First Quarter Segment Results
Renewables
For the first quarter, the segment reported:
Three Months Ended March 31,
$Millions
GAAP
Adjusted
2023
2022
Change
2023
2022
Change
Net Sales
$59.2
$78.8
(24.9)%
$59.2
$78.8
(24.9)%
Operating Income
$2.3
$(7.0)
NMF
$2.2
$(4.3)
NMF
Operating Margin
3.8%
(8.9)%
1270 bps
3.8%
(5.4)%
920 bps
Net sales were down 24.9% as the U.S. solar industry continued to manage through panel importation challenges resulting from the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act (UFLPA), and project movement associated with adverse winter weather conditions during the lowest seasonal quarter of the year. The pace of business continued to improve during the quarter as bookings nearly doubled sequentially. As a result, backlog increased 34% on a sequential basis and year-over-year backlog comparisons are expected to turn positive over the course of the year.
Adjusted operating margin improved as expected, increasing 920 basis points year-over-year, driven by field operations productivity and improved supply chain management that offset lower volumes.
Residential
For the first quarter, the segment reported:
Three Months Ended March 31,
$Millions
GAAP
Adjusted
2023
2022
Change
2023
2022
Change
Net Sales
$179.5
$179.5
--
$179.5
$179.5
--
Operating Income
$29.5
$33.4
(11.7)%
$29.6
$33.7
(12.2)%
Operating Margin
16.4%
18.6%
(220) bps
16.5%
18.8%
(230) bps
Net sales were flat; the positive impact of participation gains and the acquisition of Quality Aluminum Products, which contributed 8.0% growth in the quarter, offset headwinds of channel inventory correction, the market's return to normal seasonal demand, and adverse winter weather in key regions of the U.S.
Adjusted operating income decreased 12.2% as anticipated as price and material cost continued to realign, and the market returned to its normal seasonal demand pattern. Sequentially, margins improved 310 basis points as price and material cost alignment improved during the quarter, and we expect margins to improve as seasonal volume accelerates, price / material cost are better aligned, and Quality Aluminum Products integration benefits are realized.
Agtech
For the first quarter, the segment reported:
Three Months Ended March 31,
$Millions
GAAP
Adjusted
2023
2022
Change
2023
2022
Change
Net Sales
$35.9
$42.4
(15.3)%
$33.3
$40.6
(18.0)%
Operating Income
$2.3
$0.0
NMF
$3.6
$2.5
44.0%
Operating Margin
6.5%
0.1%
640 bps
10.7%
6.3%
440 bps
Net sales decreased 15.3%, with adjusted net sales down 18.0% as Produce customers rescope and reprioritize the launch of fruit and vegetable growing facilities. The active project pipeline is at its highest level in company history driven by produce and cannabis projects, and bookings and backlog are expected to increase accordingly in the coming quarters.
Adjusted operating margin improved 440 basis points driven by business mix, further improvement in business operating systems, which are now fully unified across the business, and supply chain productivity and efficiency improvement.
Infrastructure
For the first quarter, the segment reported:
Three Months Ended March 31,
$Millions
GAAP
Adjusted
2023
2022
Change
2023
2022
Change
Net Sales
$18.7
$17.2
8.7%
$18.7
$17.2
8.7%
Operating Income
$2.7
$1.2
125.0%
$2.7
$1.1
145.5%
Operating Margin
14.5%
6.9%
760 bps
14.5%
6.5%
800 bps
Net Sales and backlog increased 8.7% and 38%, respectively, as customer demand continues to be very strong. Management expects continued strength from increased infrastructure spending related to the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and ongoing efforts to increase market participation.
Adjusted operating income more than doubled and adjusted operating margins improved 800 basis points driven by strong 80/20 execution, volume, and supply chain productivity.
Business Outlook
Mr. Bosway concluded, "As we head into the second quarter, customer bookings and demand across the business is shaping up as anticipated, and our businesses are on track for a solid second quarter. As committed coming into the year, we remain laser-focused on driving growth, margin expansion, and strong cash performance."
Gibraltar is reiterating its guidance for net sales and earnings for the full year 2023. Consolidated net sales is expected to range between $1.36 billion and $1.41 billion, compared to $1.38 billion in 2022. GAAP EPS is expected to range between $3.04 and $3.24, compared to $2.56 in 2022, and adjusted EPS is expected to range between $3.46 and $3.66, compared to $3.40 in 2022.
First Quarter 2023 Conference Call Details
Gibraltar will host a conference call today starting at 9:00 a.m. ET to review its results for the first quarter of 2023. Interested parties may access the webcast through the Investors section of the Company's website at www.gibraltar1.com, where related presentation materials will also be posted prior to the conference call. The call also may be accessed by dialing (877) 407-3088 or (201) 389-0927. For interested individuals unable to join the live conference call, a webcast replay will be available on the Company's website for one year.
About Gibraltar
Gibraltar is a leading manufacturer and provider of products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets. Gibraltar's mission, to make life better for people and the planet, is fueled by advancing the disciplines of engineering, science, and technology. Gibraltar is innovating to reshape critical markets in comfortable living, sustainable power, and productive growing throughout North America. For more please visit www.gibraltar1.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain information set forth in this news release, other than historical statements, contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are based, in whole or in part, on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections about the Company's business, and management's beliefs about future operations, results, and financial position. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to a number of risk factors, uncertainties, and assumptions. Actual events, performance, or results could differ materially from the anticipated events, performance, or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, the availability and pricing of our principal raw materials and component parts, supply chain challenges causing project delays and field operations inefficiencies and disruptions, the loss of any key customers, adverse effects of inflation, our ability to sell assets that Gibraltar has determined to sell, other general economic conditions and conditions in the particular markets in which we operate, increases in spending due to laws and government incentives, such as the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, changes in customer demand and capital spending, competitive factors and pricing pressures, our ability to develop and launch new products in a cost-effective manner, our ability to realize synergies from newly acquired businesses, disruptions to our IT systems, the impact of regulation (including the Department of Commerce's solar panel anti-circumvention investigation and the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act (UFLPA)), rebates, credits and incentives and variations in government spending and our ability to derive expected benefits from restructuring, productivity initiatives, liquidity enhancing actions, and other cost reduction actions. Before making any investment decisions regarding our company, we strongly advise you to read the section entitled "Risk Factors" in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K which can be accessed under the "SEC Filings" link of the "Investor Info" page of our website at www.Gibraltar1.com. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law or regulation.
Adjusted Financial Measures
To supplement Gibraltar's consolidated financial statements presented on a GAAP basis, Gibraltar also presented certain adjusted financial measures in this news release and its quarterly conference call, including adjusted net sales, adjusted operating income and margin, adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per share (EPS), free cash flow and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Adjusted EBITDA) each a non-GAAP financial measure. Adjusted net sales reflects the removal of net sales associated with our Processing business, which has been classified as held-for-sale. Adjusted net income, operating income and margin excludes special charges consisting of restructuring costs primarily associated with 80/20 simplification or lean initiatives, senior leadership transition costs, acquisition related costs and the operating losses generated by our processing business that has been classified as held-for-sale. These special charges are excluded since they may not be considered directly related to the Company's ongoing business operations. The aforementioned exclusions along with other adjustments to other income below operating profit are excluded from adjusted EPS. Adjusted EBITDA further excludes depreciation, amortization and stock compensation. In evaluating its business, the Company considers and uses these non-GAAP financial measures as supplemental measures of its operating performance. Free cash flow is operating cash flow less capital expenditures and the related margin is free cash flow divided by net sales. The Company believes that the presentation of adjusted measures and free cash flows provides meaningful supplemental data to investors that are indicative of the Company's core operating results and facilitates comparison of operating results across reporting periods as well as comparison with other companies. Adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow are also useful measures of the Company's ability to service debt and adjusted EBITDA is one of the measures used for determining the Company's debt covenant compliance.
Adjustments to the most directly comparable financial measures presented on a GAAP basis are quantified in the reconciliation of adjusted financial measures provided in the supplemental financial schedules that accompany this news release. These adjusted measures should not be viewed as a substitute for the Company's GAAP results and may be different than adjusted measures used by other companies and the Company's presentation of non-GAAP financial measures should not be construed as an inference that the Company's future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items.
Reconciliations of non-GAAP measures related to full-year 2023 guidance have not been provided due to the unreasonable efforts it would take to provide such reconciliations due to the high variability, complexity and uncertainty with respect to forecasting and quantifying certain amounts that are necessary for such reconciliations.
GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
2023
2022
Net sales
$
293,267
$
317,865
Cost of sales
216,338
253,021
Gross profit
76,929
64,844
Selling, general, and administrative expense
47,559
43,649
Income from operations
29,370
21,195
Interest expense
1,491
485
Other (income) expense
(397
)
153
Income before taxes
28,276
20,557
Provision for income taxes
7,177
5,101
Net income
$
21,099
$
15,456
Net earnings per share:
Basic
$
0.68
$
0.47
Diluted
$
0.68
$
0.47
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
30,897
32,913
Diluted
31,024
33,022
GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except per share data)
March 31,
December 31,
(unaudited)
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
7,497
$
17,608
Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $4,164 and $3,746, respectively
230,132
217,156
Inventories, net
171,634
170,360
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
19,015
18,813
Total current assets
428,278
423,937
Property, plant, and equipment, net
107,701
109,584
Operating lease assets
24,432
26,502
Goodwill
512,639
512,363
Acquired intangibles
134,735
137,526
Other assets
707
701
$
1,208,492
$
1,210,613
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
129,661
$
106,582
Accrued expenses
67,103
73,721
Billings in excess of cost
42,929
35,017
Total current liabilities
239,693
215,320
Long-term debt
49,876
88,762
Deferred income taxes
47,030
47,088
Non-current operating lease liabilities
17,488
19,041
Other non-current liabilities
19,018
18,303
Stockholders' equity:
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; authorized 10,000 shares; none outstanding
-
-
Common stock, $0.01 par value; authorized 100,000 shares; 34,148 and 34,060 shares issued and outstanding in 2023 and 2022
341
340
Additional paid-in capital
324,466
322,873
Retained earnings
649,077
627,978
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(3,539
)
(3,432
)
Cost of 3,389 and 3,199 common shares held in treasury in 2023 and 2022
(134,958
)
(125,660
)
Total stockholders' equity
835,387
822,099
$
1,208,492
$
1,210,613
GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
2023
2022
Cash Flows from Operating Activities
Net income
$
21,099
$
15,456
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
6,834
6,336
Stock compensation expense
1,594
1,352
Exit activity (recoveries) costs, non-cash
(63
)
1,198
(Benefit of) provision for deferred income taxes
(51
)
17
Other, net
1,023
1,395
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, excluding the effects of acquisitions:
Accounts receivable
(18,004
)
(11,101
)
Inventories
(1,586
)
(20,937
)
Other current assets and other assets
2,536
731
Accounts payable
23,077
(11,962
)
Accrued expenses and other non-current liabilities
1,586
9,761
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
38,045
(7,754
)
Cash Flows from Investing Activities
Acquisitions, net of cash acquired
554
-
Purchases of property, plant, and equipment, net
(2,190
)
(4,402
)
Net cash used in investing activities
(1,636
)
(4,402
)
Cash Flows from Financing Activities
Proceeds from long-term debt
11,000
47,500
Long-term debt payments
(50,000
)
(29,000
)
Purchase of common stock at market prices
(7,509
)
(3,461
)
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
(46,509
)
15,039
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
(11
)
(159
)
Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents
(10,111
)
2,724
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year
17,608
12,849
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$
7,497
$
15,573
GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES, INC.
Reconciliation of Adjusted Financial Measures
(in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
As Reported
Restructuring
Acquisition
Portfolio
Adjusted
Net Sales
Renewables
$
59,205
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
59,205
Residential
179,495
-
-
-
179,495
Agtech
35,852
-
-
(2,514
)
33,338
Infrastructure
18,715
-
-
-
18,715
Consolidated sales
293,267
-
-
(2,514
)
290,753
Income from operations
Renewables
2,269
(63
)
32
-
2,238
Residential
29,509
114
-
-
29,623
Agtech
2,330
561
26
635
3,552
Infrastructure
2,714
-
-
-
2,714
Segments Income
36,822
612
58
635
38,127
Unallocated corporate expense
(7,452
)
(19
)
21
-
(7,450
)
Consolidated income from operations
29,370
593
79
635
30,677
Interest expense
1,491
-
-
-
1,491
Other (income) expense
(397
)
-
-
468
71
Income before income taxes
28,276
593
79
167
29,115
Provision for income taxes
7,177
140
20
21
7,358
Net Income
$
21,099
$
453
$
59
$
146
$
21,757
Net Income per share - diluted
$
0.68
$
0.02
$
-
$
-
$
0.70
Operating margin
Renewables
3.8
%
(0.1
)%
0.1
%
-
%
3.8
%
Residential
16.4
%
0.1
%
-
%
-
%
16.5
%
Agtech
6.5
%
1.6
%
0.1
%
1.8
%
10.7
%
Infrastructure
14.5
%
-
%
-
%
-
%
14.5
%
Segments Margin
12.6
%
0.2
%
-
%
0.2
%
13.1
%
Consolidated
10.0
%
0.2
%
-
%
0.2
%
10.6
%
GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES, INC.
Reconciliation of Adjusted Financial Measures
(in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
As Reported
Restructuring
Senior
Acquisition
Portfolio
Adjusted
Net Sales
Renewables
$
78,783
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
78,783
Residential
179,485
-
-
-
-
179,485
Agtech
42,428
-
-
-
(1,823
)
40,605
Infrastructure
17,169
-
-
-
-
17,169
Consolidated sales
317,865
-
-
-
(1,823
)
316,042
Income from operations
Renewables
(6,984
)
2,526
(209
)
390
-
(4,277
)
Residential
33,435
3
284
-
-
33,722
Agtech
31
(9
)
-
-
2,525
2,547
Infrastructure
1,181
(63
)
-
-
-
1,118
Segments Income
27,663
2,457
75
390
2,525
33,110
Unallocated corporate expense
(6,468
)
20
255
7
-
(6,186
)
Consolidated income from operations
21,195
2,477
330
397
2,525
26,924
Interest expense
485
-
-
-
-
485
Other expense
153
-
-
-
-
153
Income before income taxes
20,557
2,477
330
397
2,525
26,286
Provision for income taxes
5,101
622
83
100
634
6,540
Net Income
$
15,456
$
1,855
$
247
$
297
$
1,891
$
19,746
Net Income per share - diluted
$
0.47
$
0.05
$
0.01
$
0.01
$
0.06
$
0.60
Operating margin
Renewables
(8.9
)%
3.2
%
(0.3
)%
0.5
%
-
%
(5.4
)%
Residential
18.6
%
-
%
0.2
%
-
%
-
%
18.8
%
Agtech
0.1
%
-
%
-
%
-
%
6.0
%
6.3
%
Infrastructure
6.9
%
(0.4
)%
-
%
-
%
-
%
6.5
%
Segments Margin
8.7
%
0.8
%
-
%
0.1
%
0.8
%
10.5
%
Consolidated
6.7
%
0.8
%
0.1
%
0.1
%
0.8
%
8.5
%
GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES, INC.
Reconciliation of Adjusted Financial Measures
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Consolidated
Renewables
Residential
Agtech
Infrastructure
Net Sales
$
293,267
$
59,205
$
179,495
$
35,852
$
18,715
Less: Processing Net Sales
(2,514
)
-
-
(2,514
)
-
Adjusted Net Sales
$
290,753
$
59,205
$
179,495
$
33,338
$
18,715
Net Income
21,099
Provision for Income Taxes
7,177
Interest Expense
1,491
Other Income
(397
)
Operating Profit
29,370
2,269
29,509
2,330
2,714
Adjusted Measures*
1,307
(31
)
114
1,222
-
Adjusted Operating Profit
30,677
2,238
29,623
3,552
2,714
Adjusted Operating Margin
10.6
%
3.8
%
16.5
%
10.7
%
14.5
%
Adjusted Other Expense
77
-
-
-
-
Depreciation & Amortization
6,834
2,179
2,493
954
780
Stock Compensation Expense
1,594
214
298
153
47
Less: SLT Related Stock Compensation Expense
(4
)
-
-
-
-
Adjusted Stock Compensation Expense
1,590
214
298
153
47
Adjusted EBITDA
39,024
4,631
32,414
4,659
3,541
Adjusted EBITDA Margin
13.4
%
7.8
%
18.1
%
14.0
%
18.9
%
Cash Flow - Operating Activities
38,045
Purchase of PPE, Net
(2,190
)
Free Cash Flow
35,855
Free Cash Flow - % of Adjusted Net Sales
12.3
%
*Adjusted Measures details are presented on the corresponding Reconciliation of Adjusted Financial Measures
GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES, INC.
Reconciliation of Adjusted Financial Measures
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Consolidated
Renewables
Residential
Agtech
Infrastructure
Net Sales
$
317,865
$
78,783
$
179,485
$
42,428
$
17,169
Less: Processing Net Sales
(1,823
)
-
-
(1,823
)
-
Adjusted Net Sales
$
316,042
$
78,783
$
179,485
$
40,605
$
17,169
Net Income
15,456
Provision for Income Taxes
5,101
Interest Expense
485
Other Expense
153
Operating Profit
21,195
(6,984
)
33,435
31
1,181
Adjusted Measures*
5,729
2,707
287
2,516
(63
)
Adjusted Operating Profit
26,924
(4,277
)
33,722
2,547
1,118
Adjusted Operating Margin
8.5
%
(5.4
)%
18.8
%
6.3
%
6.5
%
Adjusted Other Expense
153
-
-
-
-
Depreciation & Amortization
6,336
2,143
2,053
1,319
783
Less: Held for Sale Depreciation & Amortization
(332
)
-
-
(332
)
-
Adjusted Depreciation & Amortization
6,004
2,143
2,053
987
783
Stock Compensation Expense
1,352
253
191
70
33
Less: SLT Related Stock Compensation Recovery
155
-
-
-
-
Adjusted Stock Compensation Expense
1,507
253
191
70
33
Adjusted EBITDA
34,282
(1,881
)
35,966
3,604
1,934
Adjusted EBITDA Margin
10.8
%
(2.4
)%
20.0
%
8.9
%
11.3
%
Cash Flow - Operating Activities
(7,754
)
Purchase of PPE, Net
(4,402
)
Free Cash Flow
(12,156
)
Free Cash Flow - % of Adjusted Net Sales
(3.8
)%
*Adjusted Measures details are presented on the corresponding Reconciliation of Adjusted Financial Measures
