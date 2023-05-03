D-ID; Skilldora: Skilldora and D-ID in world first accreditation for AI based eLearning

History-making accreditation extended to an online learning platform validates the use of AI instructors and heralds a new era for student to AI instructor models

FORT MILL, S.C. and TEL AVIV, Israel, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Skilldora, an Ed-Tech startup and eLearning platform and app, and D-ID the world leader in Generative AI and creative media, today announced a milestone in generative AI learning with the accreditation of its online certification programs instructed by AI Avatar Presenters. The unique offering makes Skilldora the first and only officially accredited eLearning provider teaching using only AI instructors. D-ID's Creative Reality technology creates the digital human instructors who are programmed to teach courses of all types.

The accreditation shows the maturity and viability of AI instructor-led education and marks a turning point in the digital transformation of education, demonstrating an increasing openness to utilizing advanced technologies to provide tailored, efficient learning experiences and outcomes.

"D-ID's Creative Reality technology is being rapidly adopted across all sectors and eLearning stands to gain massively from the advances of generative AI," said Gil Perry, CEO and Co-founder of D-ID. "Skilldora's use of digital humans presents a powerful opportunity for engagement and consistency in online teaching. The accreditation shows how seriously the eLearning market can adopt this model."

"Skilldora's ability to pioneer the use of AI presenters in education and earn global accreditation in the process is a win for all educators, institutions and universities across the world who seek a more sustainable future amidst teacher shortages and learning loss recovery efforts post Covid," said DeMario and Dawn Nicole McIlwain, Skilldora's Co-Founders. "We're proud to have used D-ID's generative AI technology to introduce AI-based education with truly professional outcomes and a quality of learning as solid as a traditional third-party accreditation."

In eLearning digital human teachers are acting as an extension of human teaching to meet a wide range of needs including teacher shortages, burn out, ESOL (English to speakers of other languages), digital tutoring and accelerating learning loss recovery.

The awarding body, the CPD Standards Office, means that learners will now earn accredited professional certifications through any of Skilldora's online programs across five learning categories (i.e. personal development, professional development, leadership development, career advancement, entrepreneurship, etc.) earning Continuing Professional Development credits or CPDs upon successful completion.

About D-ID

D-ID is a Creative Reality company specializing in patented video reenactment technology using AI and deep learning. D-ID's products range from animating still photos, to facilitating high-quality video productions, and creating viral user experiences. With funding from tier 1 VCs, D-ID aims to radically disrupt the time, hassle and costs involved in video production, allowing for the creation of highly personalized media using AI, specifically in e-learning, corporate training, marcoms, AI assistants, history and the Metaverse. With international customers, D-ID's core competencies in the human face and deep learning technology enable its partners to create exciting and engaging content that was until now unimaginable. To find out more, visit D-ID.com

About Skilldora

Skilldora is a membership-based modernized e-Learning platform and app, and accredited continuing-education provider who uses digitally created AI Presenters to produce and deliver its online programs on-demand. Skilldora offers its online professional certification programs direct to its community of adult learners, and opportunities for third-party organizations to license Skilldora's online certification programs as well. Through collaborative strategic partnerships with SHRM, PMI, etc., and its unique competitive advantage of being first in the world to earn accreditation using AI Instructors, Skilldora is on track to virtually disrupt the eLearning industry paving the way for the future of education. To find out more, visit myskilldora.com.

