San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - May 3, 2023) - Direct Communication Solutions, Inc. (OTCQX: DCSXD) (CSE: DCSI) (FSE: 7QU0) ("DCS" or the "Company"), a leading provider of information technology solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) market, is excited to announce that the Company has signed a five-year agreement (the "Agreement") with Alsco Uniforms, the world's largest uniform provider, to offer its AI Video Telematics Solution powered by VisionTrack.

Alsco Uniforms will leverage VisionTrack's artificial intelligence-based video telematics solution to improve driver behavior by gaining the insight needed to monitor and analyze driving styles, reduce driver incidents through enhanced driver engagement, and identify potential dangers for those drivers most likely to be involved in a collision to lower operational risk. This solution will have a direct impact on the ability to save lives and reduce the environmental footprint by operating more responsibly.

According to the VisionTrack webpage, the solution has resulted in a 50% drop in road collisions, a 40% decrease in at-fault collisions, a 50% reduction in vehicle damage, and an 80% cut in risky driver behavior. These statistics demonstrate the potential of the VisionTrack solution to revolutionize road safety and reduce operational risk. Further information about VisionTrack and its statistics can be viewed here.

Under the initial agreement, Alsco Uniforms will receive 1,694 video telematics solutions throughout 2023, plus hardware. Included are both the AI video telematics platform as well as the wireless data connectivity.

"We are thrilled to partner with Alsco Uniforms to provide our AI Video Telematics Solution," said Chris Bursey, CEO of Direct Communication Solutions. "Our solutions are industry agnostic. I'm proud that DCS can not only improve efficiencies, but we can also offer additional safety measures and alerts congruently. Alsco is the largest company in the space and is a testament to the partnerships we have in store for the future."

"Alsco Uniforms strives to have a fleet of safe professional drivers on the road to deliver uniforms, linen, and facility services products to our customers," said Tim Stuewer, Director of Operations Support, Alsco Uniforms. "We believe our partnership with DCS and its AI Video Telematics Solution will provide us an integrated fleet safety platform that will transform how our fleet approaches road safety and help us better manage overall operational risk through the latest advances in AI, computer vision, and fleet compliance. We will continue to provide our hygienically clean laundry services to customers and, with this added technology, our fleet drivers will be safer doing so."

About DCS

DCS is a technology solutions integrator focusing on connecting the Internet of Things. We provide real solutions that solve real problems. Our software applications and scalable cloud services collect and assess business-critical data from all types of assets. DCS is headquartered in San Diego, California and is publicly traded on the OTCQX ("DCSXD"), Canadian Securities Exchange ("DCSI") and Frankfurt Stock Exchange ("7QU0"). For more information, visit www.dcsbusiness.com. DCS and the DCS logo are among the trademarks of DCS in the United States. Any other trademarks or trade names mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

About Alsco Uniforms

Alsco Uniforms is a fifth-generation family-owned and operated uniform company founded in 1889 and recognized by the prestigious Hohenstein Institute for having invented the uniform rental industry. Celebrating nearly 135 years in business, Alsco Uniforms provides uniform laundry services and other products that keep businesses clean and safe for a range of customers in the healthcare, automotive, industrial, and hospitality industries. With more than 180 locations and 16,000 employees, Alsco provides laundry rental services to over 355,000 customers in 13 countries, which makes Alsco Uniforms the largest uniform company in the world. Visit alsco.com to learn more about why It Pays to Keep Clean with Alsco Uniforms.

