Between 2025 and 2029, the investment company of the Swedish furniture group will purchase solar modules produced in the US by the Swiss photovoltaic manufacturer. The agreement is the basis for Meyer Burger to increase annual production capacity at its Arizona site to around 2 GW.From pv magazine Germany Swedish furniture provider Ikea announced it will rely on Meyer Burger's heterojunction solar modules for its own panel offer in the future. The group's investment arm, Ingka Investments, concluded a four-year supply agreement with the Swiss photovoltaic manufacturer for solar modules manufactured ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...