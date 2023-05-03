AtomBeam Technologies: Exclusive Webinar: AtomBeam's Growing Patent Portfolio

Join AtomBeam's Exclusive Webinar on May 16 at 11 a.m. PDT to learn about the importance of the company's growing patent portfolio

MORAGA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 3, 2023 / (via IBN) AtomBeam Technologies, a leading innovator in data compression and security, is hosting an exclusive webinar on May 16 at 11 a.m. PDT to discuss the company's growing patent portfolio and the underlying strategy upon which it is built.

The webinar will feature AtomBeam's CEO Charles Yeomans and Brian Galvin, president of AtomBeam's patent law firm. During the webinar, Yeomans and Galvin will delve into AtomBeam's 25 issued and allowed patents and 16 pending patents. Participants will also have a chance to gain an understanding of why patents are a key part of AtomBeam's value and why patents matter so much more for a company like AtomBeam than for many other companies.

Attendees will find Galvin's deep expertise in patents and patenting strategy to be highly interesting and informative in a general sense, as well as in terms of how it applies to AtomBeam.

Compaction, AtomBeam's software product, is a fundamental invention. Toyota has 27,000+ electric car patents, but other companies can make electric cars. Squeezing out the inefficiencies of machine data in real time like compaction does is a unique process that has enormous implications for which there is no comparable technology. Come learn about how patents are critical to why AtomBeam has such potential.

Register now to secure a spot in this exclusive webinar.

For more information, please visit https://dnagency.lpages.co/atombeam-webinar-growing-patent-portfolio/.

About AtomBeam

AtomBeam Technologies Inc. is a leading data compaction company, and its technology reduces the amount of data that needs to be transmitted by an average of 75%, offering significant cost and efficiency benefits to businesses and consumers.

