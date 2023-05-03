INOVUES Wins Gold Stevie American Business Award for Energy Industry Innovation of the Year

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 3, 2023 / Last week, INOVUES, the non-invasive facade retrofit technology provider that helps reduce the energy consumption and carbon footprint of buildings, was named Gold Stevie® Award winner in The 21st Annual American Business Awards® for "Energy Industry Innovation of the Year."

"We are both humbled and honored by this recognition of our efforts to transform building facades with the latest energy-saving and smart-glass innovations, cost-effectively and without disrupting occupants," said Anas Al Kassas, INOVUES Founder and CEO. "We would like to take this opportunity to congratulate fellow Silver and Bronze category winners CruxOCM, Encycle, IKIO LED Lighting, Lynkwell, ÉSECÈ Group, and Nature's Sunshine for their commitment to sustainability excellence."

Judges remarked how, "INOVUES has a very innovative product that helps reduce energy consumption and carbon emissions in the built environment… The world needs more innovations like this. Being able to retrofit non-invasively and leading to business savings is impressive."

40% of global CO2 emissions come from the built environment and nearly 70% of all existing buildings today have single pane or low performing double pane windows. The benefits of envelope upgrades are irrefutable, but they have historically been too costly and disruptive to contemplate. INOVUES' patented system aims to solve the dual challenge of meeting new carbon emission targets and increasing the value of outdated real estate assets as electricity rates and office vacancies continue to soar.

INOVUES offers building owners a high-ROI, low-carbon path to save up to 40% on energy consumption, improve indoor thermal and acoustic comfort, and increase the value of building assets, with up to 10x faster payback than traditional window / curtain wall replacement. The company was featured in Bill Gates' Breakthrough Energy Climate Action Playbook and is backed by the 350-year-old global building technology leader Saint-Gobain.

ABOUT INOVUES:

INOVUES makes existing buildings more energy-efficient and sustainable through a range of non-invasive insulating glass retrofit solutions. The company's patented technologies are engineered to integrate the latest glass innovations; are quick and easy to install; and do not require any removal, replacement, or disruption to normal building operations. INOVUES offers building owners and managers a high-ROI, low-carbon path to save up to 40% on energy consumption, improve indoor thermal and acoustic comfort, and increase the value and sustainability of the buildings. More information on the five-year-old, venture-backed company can be found at https://www.inovues.com.

INOVUES wins Gold Stevie® American Business Award for Energy Industry Innovation of the Year with its non-invasive insulating glass retrofit system (IGR).

