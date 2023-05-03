The Partnership Gives Velo3D Customers Access to AI-enabled Physics Simulation and Optimization Capabilities and PhysicsX Customers Increased Manufacturing Flexibility to Produce Their Most Advanced Concepts

Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE: VLD), a leading metal additive manufacturing technology company for mission-critical parts, today announced a strategic partnership with PhysicsX through Velo3D's Technical Partner Program. The partnership gives Velo3D customers access to PhysicsX's artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled physics simulation workflows to hyper-accelerate simulation loops, improve simulation fidelity, and algorithmically explore complex design spaces to unlock new performance levels. It also provides PhysicsX customers with access to the most advanced metal additive manufacturing capabilities available on the market today, so they can produce novel, highly optimized part designs with ease.

"We started working with PhysicsX when we were building the Sapphire XC printer because we needed to optimize the flow of gas in the printer build chamber to eliminate soot build-up around the laser windows of the system," said Benny Buller, Velo3D Founder and CEO. "We quickly realized that PhysicsX's capabilities could be a big boon to many of our customers who are pushing design performance limits. After working closely with them over the past two years, we've formalized our partnership to expose customers to the engineering synergy that exists by combining both companies' technologies."

Simulation for Additive Manufacturing, or SFAM is a key component of PhysicsX's processes that makes previously unobtainable part and system performance achievable and manufacturable. Through the use of multi-physics simulation with ultra-fast deep learning models, PhysicsX optimizes designs to maximize their performance. Engineers and scientists can now rapidly optimize designs and improve design-to-production processes, from combustion efficiency improvements to manufacturing yield. It combines traditional computer-aided engineering (CAE) with machine learning capabilities to replicate the physics of various real-world environments. Compared to traditional CAE simulators, PhysicsX's AI-powered technology can greatly increase the number of design cycles that are possible over a specific timeframe and better fill in the gaps of numerical simulation with real-world data-all to find the true limits of the physics behind the challenge. This enables engineers to extensively search a complex design space without imposing simplified design assumptions, and to have the confidence that those designs are reliably manufacturable at high quality.

"PhysicsX supports customers in some of the most important industries of our time, including aerospace, automotive, sustainability and renewables," said Robin Tuluie, PhysicsX Founder and Co-CEO. "Our technology can be deployed to evaluate performance in a variety of categories, such as system performance, efficiency, weight, noise, and other criteria. Through PhysicsX, engineers have improved reduced emissions from aircraft and road vehicles, won world championships in MotoGP, and increased the performance of wind and hydro turbines. We're excited about this partnership and that by working with both PhysicsX and Velo3D, customers will be able to quickly realize unparalleled performance gains for their products without compromising on reliability or additive build quality."

Velo3D works with a variety of partners including contract manufacturers, commercial distributors, software and simulation providers, post-processing solutions, and academic institutions to enable customers to build the parts they need, speed up development, and reduce product costs. Its Technical Partner Program is focused on providing Velo3D customers with powerful technology and services that complement its fully integrated additive manufacturing solution, so customers can more easily produce optimized final, ready-to-use parts. To learn more about Velo3D's partner programs visit velo3d.com/partners.

About Velo3D:

Velo3D is a metal 3D printing technology company. 3D printing-also known as additive manufacturing (AM)-has a unique ability to improve the way high-value metal parts are built. However, legacy metal AM has been greatly limited in its capabilities since its invention almost 30 years ago. This has prevented the technology from being used to create the most valuable and impactful parts, restricting its use to specific niches where the limitations were acceptable.

Velo3D has overcome these limitations so engineers can design and print the parts they want. The company's solution unlocks a wide breadth of design freedom and enables customers in space exploration, aviation, power generation, energy, and semiconductor to innovate the future in their respective industries. Using Velo3D, these customers can now build mission-critical metal parts that were previously impossible to manufacture. The fully integrated solution includes the Flow print preparation software, the Sapphire family of printers, and the Assure quality control system-all of which are powered by Velo3D's Intelligent Fusion manufacturing process. The company delivered its first Sapphire system in 2018 and has been a strategic partner to innovators such as SpaceX, Honeywell, Honda, Chromalloy, and Lam Research. Velo3D has been named as one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies for 2023. For more information, please visit Velo3D.com, or follow the company on LinkedIn or Twitter.

VELO, VELO3D, SAPPHIRE, and INTELLIGENT FUSION, are registered trademarks of Velo3D, Inc.; and WITHOUT COMPROMISE, FLOW and ASSURE are trademarks of Velo3D, Inc. All Rights Reserved Velo3D, Inc.

About PhysicsX:

PhysicsX launched in 2020 and is headquartered in the United Kingdom. The company's mission is to deploy AI technology to enable breakthrough engineering in advanced industries: vastly more efficient, more optimized physical products achieved by dramatically accelerating and guiding complex engineering and enabling first-best operational control strategies, with a particular emphasis on applications that have positive climate impact.

Forward-Looking Statements

These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the Company's goals for 2023 and the Company's other expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions, or strategies for the future. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results.

