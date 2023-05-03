Anzeige
Mittwoch, 03.05.2023
Über 1.000 % seit Jahresbeginn: Tritt diese Aktie in die Fußstapfen?
WKN: A2ANRX | ISIN: LV0000101590 | Ticker-Symbol: 0HM
03.05.23
08:01 Uhr
03.05.2023 | 15:10
Bank of Latvia allows SIA Emsco to organize the final takeover bid for AS "HansaMatrix" shares

Supervisory Committee of the Bank of Latvia on 03.05.2023 has made a decision
to allow SIA Emsco to organize the final takeover bid for AS "HansaMatrix" 
shares. The final takeover bid price per share according to the information
provided in the prospectus is 8.50 EUR. 

Attached: SIA Emsco prospectus for the final takeover bid of AS "HansaMatrix" 
shares in Latvian 


Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+371 67212431
www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.

