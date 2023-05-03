Bank of Latvia allows SIA Emsco to organize the final takeover bid for AS "HansaMatrix" shares

Supervisory Committee of the Bank of Latvia on 03.05.2023 has made a decision to allow SIA Emsco to organize the final takeover bid for AS "HansaMatrix" shares. The final takeover bid price per share according to the information provided in the prospectus is 8.50 EUR. Attached: SIA Emsco prospectus for the final takeover bid of AS "HansaMatrix" shares in Latvian Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +371 67212431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1140685