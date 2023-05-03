Graber Unveils Innovations Across Six Product Lines

Leading brand in the window treatment market launches on-trend upgrades for consumers seeking cost-effective home improvements

MIDDLETON, WI / ACCESSWIRE / May 3, 2023 / Graber, a leading brand of premium custom window treatments, continues to deliver on its commitment to beautiful design and innovative solutions. The brand has rolled out new options and expanded solutions for products in six categories: Cellular, Pleated, Solar, Roller, Drapery, Tailored and Classic Roman - reinforcing its commitment to offering custom window treatments with on-trend options to furnish any space.

"Graber has delivered an unprecedented level of innovation in 2023," said John Weinstock, executive vice president of marketing, Graber. "We have made significant investments in understanding home décor trends, consumer needs, and innovation across our product lines. While we've experienced many successful product launches in recent years, this year will set the bar even higher."

Cellular and Pleated Shades

Featuring innovative, honeycomb-shaped cells that add elegance and depth to any decor, Graber's Cellular Shades save energy by reducing heat transfer by up to 74%. In addition, new premium options include luxurious woven fabrics and wrapped rails for a perfectly coordinated look, along with new motorized bottom-up/top-down cellular shades with Bluetooth connectivity, offering the ultimate in convenience and light/privacy control. Graber has increased its assortment of Healthy Home fabrics, with a proprietary coating to provide continuous protection from bacteria, fungus, mold and mildew. With improved room darkening side channels designed to block more light and absorb up to 70% of sound, customers can create the perfect media room or sleep sanctuary.

Graber's new Pleated Shades feature a wide variety of beautiful prints and patterns that add depth and personality to any décor style. The shade's crisp, even folds and fashion-inspired looks deliver precise light control and privacy that best suit the customer's needs.

Solar and Roller Shades

Custom Solar and Roller Shades are known for their versatility and sleek, modern look. Graber's expanded assortment offers over 500 trend-forward fabrics to complement any décor. For convenience and control, Graber offers multiple innovative solutions to raise and lower shades, from motorized solutions to its patent pending UltraLite lift system.

As more consumers seek products that support a healthier planet and home environment, Graber has expanded its solar and roller shade options to include a selection of new textiles that are smart not only in style but in eco and family-friendly features. The collections include Eco-Performance fabrics for solar shades that meet green standards for indoor air quality, as well as a wide selection of on-trend roller shade fabrics that are low VOC and free of harmful chemicals. An expanded assortment of optional blackout fabrics block outdoor light for privacy and help create a better sleeping environment. Motorized solutions for blackout shades are available, allowing them to automatically open or close based on sleep schedules.

Solar shades offer a great solution for spaces where both cutting glare and preserving views are ideal, both inside and outside. Fade-resistant exterior solar shade fabrics (91 in total) are designed to withstand the elements of nature. These shades offer UV protection, prevent glare, and protect furniture so customers can customize outdoor spaces.

Drapery

Spanning drapery, top treatments and pillows, Graber's Custom Drapery line offers a newly curated collection of 400+ fabrics. Along with new fabric colors and styles, the collection also includes performance fabrics such as Healthy Home antimicrobial fabrics, recycled and outdoor options, as well as new embellishment styles and colors, zipper closure on pillows and the addition of a new cut-to-size drapery hardware program. Draperies are ideal for layering, offering endless personalization options, improving energy efficiency, and covering light gaps to create a true blackout experience.

Tailored & Classic Roman Shades

Versatility, warmth, and modern style made to a customer's exact specifications are all achievable with Graber Roman Shades. Offering a streamlined look with neutral hues and crisp lines, Graber's new Classic Roman collection features luxurious fabric options ranging from sheer to room darkening for the perfect amount of light control and privacy. These shades are graceful, yet modest as a stand-alone, or add a layer of romance when paired with lush drapery to soften the look. Classic Roman fabrics are also available for sliding panels to allow for complementary, whole room coordination. Tailored Roman shades offer the softness of drapery with the practicality of shades. They are made in the USA and feature the same lush, premium fabrics offered with Graber Drapery. Customers can make these shades truly their own with a range of personalized decorative options, including bold decorative tape, understated edge or inset banding, or whimsical, delicate trim.

Customers can explore all the recent innovation through their local Graber window treatment expert and order free swatches to experience it for themselves.

