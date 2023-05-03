Prysmian Group Offers Scholarship Application for Women in STEM

Scholarship Application Process Now Open Through June 15, 2023

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, KY / ACCESSWIRE / May 3, 2023 / Prysmian Group, the world leader in the energy and telecom cable industry, today announced that it is now accepting applications for its Women in STEM Scholarship program. Through this program, Prysmian Group will award $2,500 scholarships to eight eligible recipients enrolled in an accredited U.S. college or university for the 2023-24 academic year, who identify as female, and pursuing studies in science, technology, engineering or mathematics (STEM).

As one of the leading technological players in the transition to low carbon energy, Prysmian Group's new Women in STEM Scholarship program was developed to inspire, prepare and enable more women to pursue careers in the important, growing and high-paying manufacturing and technology industries.

Prysmian's Women in STEM Scholarship program aligns with the Group's overall sustainability and social ambition commitments. The company believes in developing its employees and recognizes the need to actively promote the transition towards a more equal, diverse, inclusive and enriched working environment.

"We are proud advocates of social ambitions that support our people and communities, including fostering a culture that embraces and encourages diversity and inclusion," said John Andrews, Vice President of Human Resources at Prysmian Group North America. "Our commitment to advancing gender balance within the cable manufacturing industry is vital to our continued growth and innovation goals. We are honored to launch this scholarship program and do our part to support our next generation of STEM leaders."

Scholarship applications are open through Thursday, June 15, 2023, and available to high school seniors and/or graduates who will be enrolled at an accredited U.S. college or university for the 2023-24 academic year. Current undergraduate and graduate college students majoring in STEM-related fields are also eligible to apply. Scholarship recipients will also be offered a virtual mentorship opportunity with a Prysmian Group employee throughout their college years.

Students can apply in one of two ways:

Social Media (Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, or Instagram) - Students can apply by posting on social media about "Why they have chosen to pursue a STEM-related field." When doing so, they will use the hashtag PrysmianWomenInSTEM and tag Prysmian Group; or

Essay - Students can write an essay of 500 words or more on the same prompt.

Students will also fill out a simple online application that will capture relevant information for the scholarship submission, including the essay or link to the social media entry.

For more information on Prysmian Group's Women in STEM Scholarship program and to view more eligibility requirements, visit https://www.tun.com/scholarships/the-prysmian-group-women-in-stem-scholarship/.

About Prysmian Group North America:

Prysmian Group is a multinational company headquartered in Milan, specializing in the production of cable and systems for use in the energy and telecom industries. Prysmian is the largest cable producer in the world with 30,000 associates and $16 billion in sales. Prysmian is present in North America with 28 plants, 48 in Europe, 13 in Latin America, 7 in the Middle East, Africa and Turkey, and 13 in Asia-Pacific.

Based in Highland Heights, Ky., Prysmian Group North America operations include 28 manufacturing facilities, eight distribution centers, six R&D centers, and more than 6,000 associates with net sales of $6 billion. Additional information is available at na.prysmiangroup.com.

