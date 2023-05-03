Lumu and Carahsoft Partner to Bring Powerful Cybersecurity Solutions to Government Agencies

MIAMI, FL and RESTON, VA / ACCESSWIRE / May 3, 2023 / Lumu , creators of the Continuous Compromise Assessment® cybersecurity model that empowers organizations to measure compromise in real time, and Carahsoft Technology Corp ., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as Lumu's Master Government Aggregator® making the company's industry-leading cybersecurity threat detection services available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft's reseller partners, and through its National Cooperative Purchasing Alliance (NCPA), OMNIA Partners and E&I Cooperative Services Contracts.

"We are pleased to partner with Carahsoft to scale Lumu's cybersecurity solutions for State and Local Government agencies," said Ricardo Villadiego, Founder and CEO of Lumu. "In a time when tight cybersecurity measures are more important than ever, early threat detection and automation are critical. Agencies must equip themselves with the necessary tools to effectively contain the impact of cybercrime in their organizations."

Lumu's Continuous Compromise Assessment model enables any organization to measure and understand compromise to close the breach detection gap from months to minutes continuously and intentionally. Teams receive actionable information about who was impacted, when the incident took place and how best to respond before it escalates to a bigger problem. Lumu has more than 40 out-of-the-box integrations where teams can leverage and extract additional value from existing tools.

State and Local Government services are historically built on legacy technologies that are prone to attack. Lumu provides actionable information on who was impacted by a breach, when the incident took place and how to best respond to the situation. Having these safeguards in place helps to prevent the disruption of vital services such as access to water, electricity, gas and the internet for communities across the nation.

"We see so many State and Local Government services disrupted by ransomware. We are proud to partner with Lumu and play an instrumental role in getting these organizations the cybersecurity solutions they need to ensure the speedy resumption of operations and protection against future attacks," said Alex Whitworth, Sales Director who leads the Lumu Team at Carahsoft. "Through collaboration with our reseller ecosystem, we are able to offer expedited access for the Government to Lumu's technology. We look forward to the growth of our partnership with Lumu and are committed to reducing the impact of ransomware on critical Government functions."

Lumu's software is available through Carahsoft's NCPA Contract NCPA01-86, E&I Contract EI00063~2021MA, and OMNIA Partners Contract R191902. For more information, contact the Lumu team at Carahsoft at (888) 662-2724 or lumu@carahsoft.com .

The dedicated Cybersecurity team at Carahsoft specializes in providing Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare organizations with security solutions to safeguard their cyber ecosystem. To learn more about Carahsoft's Cybersecurity solutions, visit www.carahsoft.com/solve/cybersecurity .

