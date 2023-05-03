DJ Hardman & Co Q&A on Arbuthnot Banking Group (ARBB): Core and new franchises growth in profits and loans

Hardman & Co Research Hardman & Co Q&A on Arbuthnot Banking Group (ARBB): Core and new franchises growth in profits and loans 03-May-2023 / 13:45 GMT/BST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Analyst interview | Financials

Q&A on Arbuthnot Banking Group (ARBB) | Core and new franchises growth in profits and loans

Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB) is the topic of conversation when Hardman & Co Analyst, Mark Thomas joins DirectorsTalk Interviews.

In this interview Mark gives us an overview of his report entitled '2022: profits and growth in core and new franchises', discusses the widening spreads, the new franchise growth, a recent placing, credit risk in a higher rate environment and other notes of caution.

Arbuthnot Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom.

