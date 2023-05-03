Anzeige
Mittwoch, 03.05.2023
Über 1.000 % seit Jahresbeginn: Tritt diese Aktie in die Fußstapfen?
WKN: 875054 | ISIN: CH0001430492 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr in D notiert
1-Jahres-Chart
ARBB AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ARBB AG 5-Tage-Chart
03.05.2023 | 15:16
Hardman & Co Q&A on Arbuthnot Banking Group (ARBB): Core and new franchises growth in profits and loans

Hardman & Co Research Hardman & Co Q&A on Arbuthnot Banking Group (ARBB): Core and new franchises growth in profits and loans 03-May-2023 / 13:45 GMT/BST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Analyst interview | Financials

Q&A on Arbuthnot Banking Group (ARBB) | Core and new franchises growth in profits and loans

Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB) is the topic of conversation when Hardman & Co Analyst, Mark Thomas joins DirectorsTalk Interviews.

In this interview Mark gives us an overview of his report entitled '2022: profits and growth in core and new franchises', discusses the widening spreads, the new franchise growth, a recent placing, credit risk in a higher rate environment and other notes of caution.

Arbuthnot Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom.

Listen to the interview here

If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest here 

