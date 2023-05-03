Texas office will serve as home base for U.S. operations, expanding the company's presence in the market and contributing to the local economy

Qbtech, the global leader in objective ADHD testing, today announces the opening of its new U.S. headquarters in Houston, Texas. Founded in Stockholm, Sweden, and with operations across the UK and Europe, the company has rapidly increased its market share in the U.S., with recent investment from specialist growth equity investor Verdane fueling further growth. The 6,000 sq. ft. Houston office will serve as the base for all U.S. operations and house several departments including medical research, quality, product, engineering, marketing, technical support and human resources, helping expand the company's presence.

Qbtech is the market leader in objective measurement of ADHD symptoms, transforming ADHD care for individuals and society at large. The company's diagnostic assessment tools are used in conjunction with other clinical measures, such as rating scales and clinical interviews. The technology has been adopted by the National Health Service in England as part of standard ADHD assessment and is currently used by more than 10,000 clinicians globally. Qbtech has administered more than 600,000 objective ADHD assessments, 100,000 conducted via telehealth. In the U.S., Qbtech is used by clinicians in 43 states as part of their overall diagnostic assessment for ADHD.

The opening of our Houston office presents exciting opportunities for Qbtech in the U.S., as well as support for our global operations," says Tony Doyle, Commercial Director, Qbtech. "We are excited to expand our footprint in the U.S., bringing our objective testing technology to more clinicians. The complexities of ADHD merit the need for objective data so clinicians can more confidently diagnose, treat and manage ADHD for their patients."

Qbtech is the first FDA-cleared objective testing technology that reduces delay to diagnosis and enables treatment optimization for children and adults with ADHD. QbTest is the company's in-clinic version, while QbTest Telehealth is performed in a virtual setting. Both tests are guided by clinician supervision and generate a visual report comparing a patient's symptoms to age and sex-matched control groups without ADHD. Qbtech's mission is to transform the lives of ADHD patients and offer more access to high-quality care, as demonstrated by the ADHD Expert Consortium, which calls for the standardization of objective testing.

In addition to expanding on Qbtech's mission for improved ADHD care, the Houston office also will support the local community.

"Houston was a natural choice for our U.S. headquarters, given its growing community of technical expertise and talent," adds Doyle. "We look forward to becoming involved in the community and helping bolster the local economy as we add more team members at this location. Combined with our other remote employees in the U.S., we will be able to continue our growth and expand on our mission to reach more clinicians and patients. We're very excited about our future in the States."

A ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled at the Houston office on Wednesday, May 24, at 3:30 p.m. CT, with a reception to follow. For more information about Qbtech, visit www.qbtech.com.

About Qbtech

Founded in 2002, Qbtech is a privately-owned Swedish company that has developed leading solutions and products for improving the identification, diagnosis, treatment, and follow-up of patients living with ADHD. Qbtech has operations in 13 countries and has offices in Stockholm, Houston, and London. Qbtech is an award-winning company recognized for their innovation, most recently winning the 2022 HSJ Partnership Award for the 'Best Mental Health Partnership with the NHS'. www.qbtech.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230503005067/en/

Contacts:

Hilari Barton

Trevelino/Keller

hnbarton@trevelinokeller.com