Xtra Energy Corp. Announces DTC Approval for U.S. Trading

AUSTIN, TX / ACCSSWIRE / May 3, 2023 / Xtra Energy Corp. (OTC PINK:XTPT), a Nevada antimony exploration and development company, is pleased to announce that the Depository Trust Company ("DTC") has approved the company's US-based OTC Markets listing under the symbol "XTPT" to make the company's common shares eligible for electronic clearing and settlement ("DTC Eligibility"). DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust and Clearing Corporation, a US company that oversees the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies. A member of the United States Federal Reserve System, a limited-purpose trust company under New York State banking law, and a registered clearing agency with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Eligibility includes an electronic method of clearing securities, which expedites the receiving of stock and cash and, as a result, speeds up the settlement procedure for qualified investors.

"Today's announcement is an important milestone towards broadening our market presence across the United States," stated Mac J. Shahsavar, P.Eng. Chairman of Xtra Energy. DTC eligibility provides present and potential Xtra Energy shareholders with a dependable, cost-effective, and efficient method for clearing and settlement of our common shares. Fundamentally, the announcement made today enables Xtra Energy to bolster its engagement with current and prospective investors across the continent."

Xtra Energy invites interested stakeholders and shareholders alike to visit its website to sign-up for regular news alerts

About Xtra Energy Corp.

Xtra Energy Corp. is an antimony exploration company focused on developing its flagship project "American Antimony", approximately 31 miles northeast of Eastgate, Nevada. Xtra Energy Corp. holds a 100% ownership in a 69 lode claim, 1425 acre antimony project surrounding the historically documented Antimony King Mine and covering fourteen (14) other documented antimony mines of the Bernice Mining District. The Company is seeking to develop this expanding portfolio of antimony-rich assets to become a major supplier of antimony based products.

