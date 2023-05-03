Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - May 3, 2023) - TrustBIX Inc. (TSXV: TBIX) (OTCQB: TBIXF) ("TrustBIX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the signing, on April 18, 2023, of a 2-year agreement with Old Strathcona Farmers' Market (OSFM) to use the BIX Platform module, BIX Impact, to provide greater assurance and transparency about OSFM's vendors. The BIX Platform provides a comprehensive solution for businesses to verify and trace products across supply chains.

"We are excited to work with TrustBIX; offering customers greater assurance about the source of food and products offered at our market," said Keith Persaud, Market Manager of Old Strathcona Farmers' Market. "BIX Impact is an innovative solution that will help us verify and give added exposure to our community of trusted vendors."

"We are very pleased to work with OSFM to promote vendors, and provide better assurances and information to market customers, utilizing the capabilities of BIX Impact," said Hubert Lau, CEO of TrustBIX. "As consumers become more conscious of their health and environmental impact, it's important to support their desire to buy local."

About Old Strathcona Farmers' Market

OSFM is Edmonton's original, indoor farmers' market with a mix of locally grown and produced food, as well as providing small, independent, local businesses a venue to showcase their locally produced products. The market is located just off historic Whyte Ave in Edmonton, Alberta, and has been operating every Saturday since 1983.

About TrustBIX

The vision is to create a world where we trust more and waste less by leveraging BIX and the use of its technology solutions. TrustBIX delivers independent validation of provenance and sustainable practices within multiple supply chains and industries.

BIX Location Services offer solutions to supply chains that bring asset situational awareness for high value assets.

ViewTrak Technologies Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary, provides a suite of hardware and software solutions to the livestock industry in North America and China.

