Mittwoch, 03.05.2023
Über 1.000 % seit Jahresbeginn: Tritt diese Aktie in die Fußstapfen?
WKN: A2AUD3 | ISIN: GB00BD3VFW73 | Ticker-Symbol: 2CV
Frankfurt
03.05.23
09:08 Uhr
2,440 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
03.05.2023 | 15:43
Convatec Group PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding

DJ Convatec Group PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Convatec Group PLC (CTEC) Convatec Group PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding 03-May-2023 / 14:10 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

3 May 2023

Convatec Group Plc ("Convatec" or "the Company")

Director/ PDMR Shareholding

The Company has been notified of the following transactions in relation to a Person Discharging Managerial Responsibility ("PDMR") in respect of ordinary shares of 10 pence each in the Company ("Shares").

Shares awarded to Karim Bitar, the Company's Chief Executive Officer on 1 May 2020 under the Company's Long Term Incentive Plan ("LTIP"), vested on 2 May 2023 resulting in Karim receiving 911,191 Shares.

On the same date, 429,441 of these Shares were sold automatically on Karim's behalf to satisfy income tax and national insurance liabilities arising in connection with the vesting of this award.

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
a)      Name                            Karim Bitar 
2       Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/Status                        Chief Executive Officer and PDMR 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment               Initial notification 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name                            Convatec Group Plc 
b)      LEI                             213800LS272L4FIDOH92 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
                                     Ordinary share of 10p each in Convatec Group 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Plc 
a) 
       Identification code 
                                     GB00BD3VFW73 
                                     Vesting of an award under the Company's LTIP, 
b)      Nature of the transaction                  granted on 1 May 2020 
 
                                                        Volume 
                                     Price(s)               (s) 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
                                       n/a 
                                                        911,191 
       Aggregated information 
d)      - Aggregated volume                     N/A 
       - Price                           N/A 
e)      Date of the transaction                   2023-05-02 
f)      Place of the transaction                  Outside a trading venue 
 
1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
a)      Name                          Karim Bitar 
2       Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/Status                      Chief Executive Officer and PDMR 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment             Initial notification 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name                          Convatec Group Plc 
b)      LEI                           213800LS272L4FIDOH92 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of    Ordinary share of 10p each in Convatec Group Plc 
       instrument 
a) 
       Identification code 
                                   GB00BD3VFW73 
                                   Sale of shares arising from the vesting of the 
b)      Nature of the transaction                share award under the LTIP, to meet income tax 
                                   and social security liabilities due on vesting 
                                   Price(s) 
                                                       Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s)                 2.164392 
                                                        429,441 
 
       Aggregated information 
d)      - Aggregated volume                   n/a 
       - Price                         n/a 
e)      Date of the transaction                 2023-05-02 
f)      Place of the transaction                London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Enquiries

Louise Bryson, Assistant Company Secretary +44(0)7423 694919

Cosec@convatec.com

Convatec Group Plc's LEI code is 213800LS272L4FIDOH92

About Convatec

Pioneering trusted medical solutions to improve the lives we touch: Convatec is a global medical products and technologies company, focused on solutions for the management of chronic conditions, with leading positions in advanced wound care, ostomy care, continence and critical care, and infusion care. With around 10,000 colleagues, we provide our products and services in almost 100 countries, united by a promise to be forever caring. Our solutions provide a range of benefits, from infection prevention and protection of at-risk skin, to improved patient outcomes and reduced care costs. Group revenues in 2022 were over USD2 billion. The company is a constituent of the FTSE 100 Index (LSE:CTEC). To learn more about Convatec, please visit http://www.convatecgroup.com.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BD3VFW73 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:      CTEC 
LEI Code:    213800LS272L4FIDOH92 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  241188 
EQS News ID:  1623609 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1623609&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 03, 2023 09:10 ET (13:10 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
