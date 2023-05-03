A free software suite that is driving a new level of PC user experience

Solidigm, a leading global provider of innovative NAND flash memory solutions, has announced the launch of SolidigmSynergy 2.0 Software. The Solidigm Synergy software suite improves overall system performance and delivers a better user experience than hardware alone can provide.

This free download includes two elements, both optional, but highly recommended: the Solidigm Synergy Driver, which automatically improves the performance of Solidigm SSDs, and the Solidigm Synergy Toolkit, which offers useful SSD health reporting and tools for SSDs from any manufacturer.

Solidigm is the only company today that is investing in a solution with software built on top of the SSD that understands system behavior and adapts based on the user's needs.

The latest Solidigm Synergy software improves the PC user experience for all SSD users. It increases performance where it matters most on Solidigm SSDs, and offers a host of useful drive management features for all SSDs, regardless of manufacturer. Solidigm is combining breakthrough SSD products with revolutionary software solutions and plans to introduce further innovations to deliver additional improvements to end-users.

An Intelligent and Responsive Storage Driver

Compatible with all Solidigm client SSDs, the Solidigm Synergy Driver offers a variety of user experience optimizations. Fast Lane, a feature that learns what files are accessed most frequently and prioritizes them for faster access, maintains performance as your drive fills up. When paired with the Solidigm P41 Plus SSD, users can expect up to 120% faster random read speeds even when the drive is at 50% capacity.

Additional features include Smart Prefetch, which can improve game loads by accelerating sequential reads by up to 350%, and Dynamic Queue Assignment, which improves random writes by up to 20% for a more responsive user experience.

Solidigm Synergy Toolkit Offers Personalization and Ease of Use

A reimagined and dynamic graphical user interface (GUI) for the Solidigm Synergy Toolkit makes it easy to monitor an SSD's activity, run reports, view the operating temperature, check drive health, and much more. It also offers useful features such as Diagnostics for drive integrity testing, Secure Erase to erase your data with confidence, and SMART reporting for detailed drive usage characteristics, available whether users have a Solidigm SSD or not.

For more information on how to boost your system's performance with Solidigm Synergy software, visit our website and start your free download.

ABOUT SOLIDIGM

Solidigm is a leading global provider of innovative NAND flash memory solutions. Solidigm technology unlocks data's unlimited potential for customers, enabling them to fuel human advancement. Originating from the sale of Intel's NAND and SSD business, Solidigm became a standalone U.S. subsidiary of semiconductor leader SK hynix in December 2021. Headquartered in Rancho Cordova, California, Solidigm is powered by the inventiveness of more than 2,000 employees in 20 locations around the world. For more information, please visit solidigm.com and follow us on Twitter and on LinkedIn. "Solidigm" is a trademark of SK hynix NAND Product Solutions Corp. (d/b/a Solidigm).

