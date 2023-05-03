CSP, Inc.: CSPi Welcomes Miami Dolphins as New Acronis TeamUp Partner

CSPi and Acronis partner with the Miami Dolphins to safeguard team data with cutting-edge cyber protection technology

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 3, 2023 / Acronis, a global leader in cyber protection, and CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI), a leading provider of cybersecurity solutions and IT managed services, are pleased to announce their official partnership with the Miami Dolphins. The partnership will enhance the team's cybersecurity by utilizing Acronis' advanced technology and cyber protection solutions to protect their critical data and systems.

As part of the Acronis TeamUp Program for service providers and through this partnership, CSPi will be providing the Miami Dolphins with Acronis' cyber protection solutions, including Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud, Cyber Backup, and Advanced Management.

"The Miami Dolphins are excited to partner with CSPi and Acronis, two companies that are leaders in their respective fields, to enhance our cyber security posture," Miami Dolphins Senior Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer Jeremy Walls said. "In collaborating with CSPi and Acronis, we look forward to optimizing on their cutting-edge technology solutions to maximize our IT operations and protect our critical systems."

The partnership will provide the managed service provider (MSP) with powerful sports marketing and business development opportunities including attendance at networking events, case studies, and more.

"Partnering with the Miami Dolphins is a testament to our commitment to delivering top-of-the-line cybersecurity solutions that enable organizations to perform at their best, without worrying about security risks," said Victor Dellovo, CEO of CSPi Technology Solutions. "We are proud to be their Acronis CyberFit Partner, and we are confident that our industry-leading expertise and solutions will help the Miami Dolphins maintain the highest level of performance."

"CSPi Technology Solutions is thrilled to announce our partnership with the Miami Dolphins as their Acronis CyberFit Partner." emphasized Nick Monfreda, VP of Managed & Strategic Services at CSPi Technology Solutions. "We are excited to work alongside one of the most respected and iconic organizations in professional sports to ensure their cybersecurity needs are met with the most innovative and comprehensive solutions available. This partnership represents a great opportunity for us to showcase our industry-leading expertise and solutions while helping the Miami Dolphins protect their operations and enhance their performance. We look forward to working closely with the team to provide the best-in-class cybersecurity solutions and support they need to achieve their goals."

The partnership between CSPi, Acronis, and the Miami Dolphins marks a new chapter as it seeks to leverage the latest technology and maintain the highest standards of cyber protection. The partnership will also provide CSPi and Acronis with a unique opportunity to showcase their expertise and capabilities to a global audience of sports fans.

"We are excited to partner with the Miami Dolphins and provide them with Acronis' industry-leading and innovative cyber protection solutions," said Acronis Vice President and General Manager, Americas, Pat Hurley. "We know that sports teams are increasingly relying on technology to drive success, and we are proud to be able to help the Miami Dolphins become CyberFit."

To learn more about Acronis' extensive sports partnership program, please visit: https://www.acronis.com/en-us/lp/msp-sports/

About the Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins, owned by Chairman of the Board & Managing General Partner Stephen M. Ross, are the oldest major-league professional sports franchise in the state of Florida, having joined the NFL as part of the AFL-NFL merger in 1970. The organization has played in five Super Bowls, winning championships following the 1972 (VII) and 1973 (VIII) seasons. The franchise also has won five conference championships and 13 division championships. The Dolphins play home games at Hard Rock Stadium and train at the Baptist Health Training Complex in Miami Gardens. For more information, visit Dolphins.com.

About CSPi Technology Solutions (NASDAQ: CSPI)

CSPi Technology Solutions is a solution provider with expertise and service scope that includes managed IT services, professional IT services, and cloud services to architect and manage a high-performance, highly available, and highly secure IT infrastructure for our clients. CSPi partners with technology leaders to deliver innovative IT solutions to address clients' technical requirements that produce desired business outcomes.

CSPi Technology Solutions team of engineers has expertise across major industries. The engineers hold specialized certifications for various technologies, including networking, wireless & mobility, unified communications & collaboration, data center, and advanced security. For more information, please visit www.cspitechsolutions.com.

About Acronis

Acronis unifies data protection and cybersecurity to deliver integrated, automated cyber protection that solves the safety, accessibility, privacy, authenticity, and security (SAPAS) challenges of the modern digital world. With flexible deployment models that fit the demands of service providers and IT professionals, Acronis provides superior cyber protection for data, applications, and systems with innovative next-generation antivirus, backup, disaster recovery, and endpoint protection management solutions powered by AI. With advanced anti-malware powered by cutting-edge machine intelligence and blockchain based data authentication technologies, Acronis protects any environment - from cloud to hybrid to on premises - at a low and predictable cost.

Acronis is a Swiss company, founded in Singapore. Celebrating two decades of innovation, Acronis has more than 2,000 employees in 45 locations. Acronis Cyber Protect solution is available in 26 languages in over 150 countries and is used by 18,000 service providers to protect over 750,000 businesses.

