Mittwoch, 03.05.2023
Über 1.000 % seit Jahresbeginn: Tritt diese Aktie in die Fußstapfen?
WKN: A0LBTW | ISIN: FI0009014575 | Ticker-Symbol: M6Q
Tradegate
03.05.23
11:13 Uhr
10,360 Euro
+0,424
+4,27 %
GlobeNewswire
03.05.2023 | 16:22
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: METSO OUTOTEC CORPORATION: CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME AND TRADING AND ISSUER CODES

EXCHANGE NOTICE 3 MAY 2023   SHARES

METSO OUTOTEC CORPORATION: CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME AND TRADING AND ISSUER CODES

The change of Metso Outotec Corporation's name to Metso Corporation will be
valid in the Nasdaq Helsinki's INET trading system as from 5 May 2023. At the
same time Company's trading code will be changed from MOCORP to METSO and the
issuer code from MOCORP to METSO. 

Updated identifiers:
New company name: Metso Corporation
Trading code: METSO
Issuer code: METSO
ISIN code: FI0009014575 
Order book ID: 036695

Presuming that the new company name will be entered into the Trade Register on
4 May 2023. 



Nasdaq Helsinki
Global Listing Services
