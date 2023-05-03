Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: METSO OUTOTEC CORPORATION: CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME AND TRADING AND ISSUER CODES

EXCHANGE NOTICE 3 MAY 2023 SHARES METSO OUTOTEC CORPORATION: CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME AND TRADING AND ISSUER CODES The change of Metso Outotec Corporation's name to Metso Corporation will be valid in the Nasdaq Helsinki's INET trading system as from 5 May 2023. At the same time Company's trading code will be changed from MOCORP to METSO and the issuer code from MOCORP to METSO. Updated identifiers: New company name: Metso Corporation Trading code: METSO Issuer code: METSO ISIN code: FI0009014575 Order book ID: 036695 Presuming that the new company name will be entered into the Trade Register on 4 May 2023. Nasdaq Helsinki Global Listing Services