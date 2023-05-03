Inovatec Systems: Inovatec to Showcase Market-Leading Cloud Lending Solutions at Auto Finance Summit East

Automated LOS and LMS capabilities enable lenders to increase efficiency, accelerate revenue, and enhance customer satisfaction

BURNABY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 3, 2023 / Inovatec Systems, a provider of industry-leading, cloud-based software solutions for lenders, will exhibit its innovative cloud lending offerings at Auto Finance Summit East 2023, scheduled for May 10-12 at the JW Marriott in Nashville. Inovatec will be located at booth #207 throughout the exhibition, and offer demonstrations of its advanced LOS, LMS, and consumer portal solutions throughout the event.

Inovatec is recognized for its configurable, reliable, and secure loan origination and loan management solutions that automate numerous lending workflows and processes, including automated credit scoring, application decisioning, document preparation, reporting, and compliance. Inovatec's solutions also integrate with compelling third-party solutions, giving clients access to advanced tools like fraud prevention, data analytics, and payments.

The company serves auto lenders throughout the U.S. and Canada, including banks, credit unions, finance companies, and OEMs. Its cloud-based solutions address the unique needs of lenders by delivering maximum flexibility to pursue lending opportunities in fast-changing markets.

"We are proud of how Inovatec continues to bring new capabilities to the market, which we feel will add even more value to lenders that must compete in a time-sensitive marketplace," said Vlad Kovacevic, chief executive officer and co-founder of Inovatec. "We are delighted to showcase our innovations and solutions at AFS East, and demonstrate advanced lending automation features that will allow auto financing providers to improve customer engagements, differentiate their offerings, and capture more business."

For more information on how Inovatec's solutions can enhance workflows within the auto lending process, visit www.inovatec.com.

About Inovatec

Inovatec Systems Corporation's proven cloud-based loan origination and loan management solutions improve business outcomes for automotive, power sports, consumer, equipment, and other lenders across North America and additional markets. Inovatec's uniquely flexible platform empowers lenders to satisfy fast-changing client requirements, increase revenue, reduce operating costs, and improve customer experiences-all through an intuitive, easy-to-configure and manage interface. www.inovatec.com

# # #

PR Contact:

Suzanne Mattaboni

Parallel Communications Group, Inc.

610-737-2140

Twitter: @Parallel_PR

smattaboni@parallelpr.com

SOURCE: Inovatec Systems

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/752712/Inovatec-to-Showcase-Market-Leading-Cloud-Lending-Solutions-at-Auto-Finance-Summit-East