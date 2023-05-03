Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 3 mai/May 2023) - The common shares of Snowline Gold Corp. will be delisted from the CSE at market close on May 3, 2023.

The common shares will continue to trade on TSX-V.

_________________________________

Les actions ordinaires de Snowline Gold Corp. seront radiées du CSE à la clôture du marché le 3 mai 2023.

Les actions ordinaires continueront d'être négociées à la TSX-V.

Date: Market Close/Clôture du marchés le 3 mai/May 2023 Symbol(s)/Symbole(s): SGD

If you have any questions or require further information, please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com.

Pour toute question, pour obtenir de l'information supplémentaire veuillez communiquer avec le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l'adresse: Listings@thecse.com.