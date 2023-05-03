Lief Labs New Premier Label Offering Delivers White Label Services for Preferred Partners

Lief's initial Premier Label premium product collections include Gummies and Organic Tablets

VALENCIA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 3, 2023 / Lief Labs, a premier formulation and product development innovator and manufacturer of dietary supplements, is pleased to announce that Lief has expanded its services through exclusive relationships with proprietary manufacturing partners to become a white label provider, delivering the most innovative, premium product lines to Lief's preferred partners.

Lief has launched its Premier Label premium product collections to now offer gummies that work with a variety of products, including various vitamins, collagen and children's supplements; as well as, Lief's new offering of USDA-Certified Organic Tablets that work with a product range, including multivitamins, prenatal vitamins, and probiotic blends. As an added convenience, through Lief's Premier Label services, Lief can also assist with the organic certification process through California Certified Organic Farmers (CCOF) at a monetary fee.

Lief Labs new Premier Label premium product collections

"We are thrilled to bring our first-ever white label services to our valued preferred partners through Lief's new Premier Label program as we continue to expand our capabilities, particularly for growing brands who may not have access to these resources in-house," said Nathan Cox, Chief Business Officer of Lief Labs. "By developing exclusive relationships with our manufacturing partners, we can now provide our customers and partners access to unique formats available only through Lief Labs. Additionally, these services enable us to deliver minimum order quantities and faster turn-around times, to support Lief's entrepreneurial partners and brands in bringing their products to market more quickly."

Lief's Premier Label formulas are currently available to order. For more information, please contact info@lieforganics.com. Interested brands may also download Lief's Premier Label collection catalogs through the following link: https://lieflabs.com/introducing-liefs-premier-label-collections/.

About Lief Labs

Lief Labs is a premier formulation and product development innovator and manufacturer of dietary supplements. Our in-house Product Development and R&D team creates the best tasting and most cutting-edge formulations of supplements. Lief also houses over 220,000 sq ft of new and fully renovated, full-service, state-of-the-art, Current Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP) manufacturing facility, which includes an in-house analytical testing lab and a microbiology lab, and offers custom solutions for a multitude of supplement categories. Lief collaborates with entrepreneurial firms to help them build premier brands. Our turnkey solutions allow us to engage in seamless partnerships that help brands with scalability and sustainable growth. Lief hosts the Beyond the Supps podcast which covers a wide range of topics such as entrepreneurship, social media, quality control, health & wellness, and the impact the dietary supplement industry has worldwide. The company is based in Valencia, CA. To learn more, please visit www.lieflabs.com.

For Media Inquiries, please contact:

Cathy Loos

Loos & Co. Communications

+1-347-334-4135

cloos@looscomm.com

SOURCE: Lief Labs

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/752687/Lief-Labs-New-Premier-Label-Offering-Delivers-White-Label-Services-for-Preferred-Partners