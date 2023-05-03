Solar Energy Corp. of India, NTPC and NHPC will examine developers' requests for an extension to their solar and wind-solar projects on a case-by-case basis. The extension will only be granted if the developer has taken all possible measures to implement the project, such as land acquisition and orders for modules and balance-of-system supply, but couldn't complete it for reasons beyond his control.From pv magazine India India's Ministry of New & Renewable Energy (MNRE) has said solar or wind-solar hybrid projects for which bids were finalized before the announcement of the basic customs duty ...

