Lamination Systems Market to Reach $720.5 Million Globally, by 2032 at 4.7% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The global lamination systems market is driven by factors such as increasing demand for durable and high-quality materials, the growth in adoption of lamination system in aerospace and automotive applications for printing purposes, and the associated benefits and integration of advanced technologies in lamination system.

PORTLAND, Ore., May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Lamination Systems Market By Type (Hot Pouch Laminating Machine, Cold Pouch Laminating Machine, and Roll Laminating Machine), By Technology (Liquid Lamination, Low Temperature Lamination, High Temperature Lamination, Pressure Sensitive Lamination and Thermal Lamination) and Application (Printing Factories, Printing Shops and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032". According to the report, the global lamination systems market was valued at $458.2 million in 2022, and is anticipated to generate $720.5 million by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 4.7% from 2023 to 2032.







Prime determinants of growth

The lamination systems market analysis is anticipated to expand significantly during the forecast period owing to the integration of digital technologies, such as machine learning and artificial intelligence is becoming more common in the lamination system. On the other hand, growth in the lamination systems market is expected to be restrained by larger initial investments in lamination technologies. Moreover, during the forecast period, the lamination systems market is anticipated to gain lucrative opportunities due to an increase in the demand for lamination systems in food and beverage industry.

Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022-2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $458.2 million Market Size in 2032 $720.5 million CAGR 4.7 % No. of Pages in Report 416 Segments covered Type, Technology, Application, and Region. Drivers Increased demand for durable and high-quality materials. Growth in adoption of lamination systems in pharmaceutical sector. Opportunities Prevailing demand for lamination systems in food and beverage industry. Restraints Larger initial investments in lamination technologies.

Covid-19 Scenario

The COVID-19 pandemic had caused significant disruptions in the global supply chains, including those for lamination systems. Many factories had been forced to shut down or operate at reduced capacity, leading to shortages of key components.

However, the market has already recovered in the post-pandemic.

The hot pouch laminating machine segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period.

Based on type, the hot pouch laminating machine segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global lamination systems market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, as it has high demand for multi-functional laminating, such as cutting, perforating, or hole punching. However, the cold pouch laminating machine segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.4% from 2023 to 2032, owing to surge in demand for eco-friendly materials for laminating.

The high temperature lamination segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period.

Based on technology, the high temperature lamination segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global lamination systems market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. The growth factors and opportunities for high temperature lamination systems include a rise in demand for high performance laminates as there is a growing need for high-performance laminates that can withstand harsh environments and extreme temperatures. In addition, manufacturers increasingly use advanced materials like nanomaterials, graphene, and other high-performance materials to produce laminates that offer superior strength, durability, and functionality. However, the low temperature lamination segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.9% from 2023 to 2032, due to several factors such as energy efficiency, cost-effectiveness, and environmental friendliness.

The printing factory segment maintained its lead position during the forecast period.

Based on application, the printing factory segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, contributing to more than three-fourth of the global lamination systems market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.1% from 2023 to 2032. Printing factories increasingly adopt high-temperature lamination technology to improve efficiency and reduce costs. This includes automated printing presses, robots for handling materials, and automated quality control systems.

North America to maintain its dominance by 2032.

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than one-third of the global lamination systems market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to rise in demand for sustainable and eco-friendly packaging in the region. Lamination systems are used in a wide range of applications in North America, including commercial printing, packaging and industrial manufacturing. However, the Asia-pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 5.9% from 2023 to 2032. The rapidly expanding packaging sector has increased demand for lamination systems, which is anticipated to accelerate market expansion by prominent companies in this region.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global lamination systems market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

