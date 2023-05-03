Anzeige
Mittwoch, 03.05.2023
Über 1.000 % seit Jahresbeginn: Tritt diese Aktie in die Fußstapfen?
WKN: A2AM0Z | ISIN: SE0008348072 | Ticker-Symbol: 2FZ
Frankfurt
03.05.23
08:24 Uhr
0,020 Euro
+0,000
+1,04 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
03.05.2023 | 17:34
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Alelion Energy Systems AB receives observation status (242/23)

On April 26, 2023, Alelion Energy Systems AB (the "Company") published its
interim report for the first quarter of 2023 with information on the Company's
financial situation. 

The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer can be given
observation status if there is material adverse uncertainty in respect of the
issuer's financial position. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares
(ALELIO, ISIN code SE0008348072, order book ID 123692) in Alelion Energy
Systems AB shall be given observation status. 

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement &
Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. 



Nasdaq Stockholm AB
