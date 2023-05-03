Amerigo Resources Ltd: Amerigo Announces Q1-2023 Results & Quarterly Dividend

Q1-2023 net income of $9.1 million as Amerigo beats production and cash cost guidance



EBITDA1 of $18.5 million, cash balance grows to $43.9 million

Quarterly dividend of Cdn$0.03 per share declared, representing a 7.36% yield2

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSX: ARG; OTCQX: ARREF) ("Amerigo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2023 ("Q1-2023").

Dollar amounts in this news release are in U.S. dollars unless indicated otherwise.

Amerigo's quarterly financial results included net income of $9.1 million, earnings per share ("EPS") of $0.05 (Cdn$0.07), EBITDA1 of $18.5 million, and free cash flow to equity1 of $8.6 million. Q1-2023 financial results included $3.4 million in positive settlement adjustments to copper revenue, of which $3.8 million were final adjustments.

"We are pleased to report strong financial results for the first quarter of 2023," said Aurora Davidson, Amerigo's President and CEO. "As previously announced, quarterly copper and molybdenum production exceeded guidance, and Amerigo's cash cost was 11% lower than expected due to strong molybdenum by-product credits."

"During Q1-2023, copper prices continued to stabilize at $4 per pound, and Amerigo recorded its second consecutive quarter of positive price settlement adjustments. In this operating and copper price environment, Amerigo continued to deliver robust financial performance and cash flow metrics," Ms. Davidson added.

"These results have generated the declaration of our seventh consecutive quarterly dividend and supported Amerigo's current share buyback program, with another 1.6 million common shares purchased for cancellation during the quarter. While we wait to see once again the even higher copper price levels reached in early 2022, we are already returning capital to shareholders at a prodigious rate."

In Q1-2023, Amerigo returned $5.5 million to shareholders and paid $4.4 million for capital expenditures. Cash and restricted cash on March 31, 2023 were $50.3 million, compared to starting 2023 cash and restricted cash of $42.0 million.

On May 1, 2023, Amerigo's Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of Cdn$0.03 per share, payable on June 20, 2023, to shareholders of record as of May 30, 20233. Amerigo designates the entire amount of this taxable dividend to be an "eligible dividend" for purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada), as amended from time to time. Based on Amerigo's March 31, 2023, share closing price of Cdn$1.63, this represents an annual dividend yield of 7.36%2.

This news release should be read in conjunction with Amerigo's interim consolidated financial statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") for Q1-2023, available on the Company's website at www.amerigoresources.com and at www.sedar.com .

31-Mar-23 31-Dec-22 Q1-2023 Q1-2022 MVC's copper price ($/lb)4 4.01 4.64 Revenue ($ millions) 52.6 53.8 Net income ($ millions) 9.1 15.5 EPS ($) 0.05 0.09 EPS (Cdn) 0.07 0.11 EBITDA1 ($ millions) 18.5 26.4 Operating cash flow before changes in non-cash working capital1 ($ millions) 13.2 20.6 FCFE1 ($ millions) 8.6 17.9 Cash ($ millions) 43.9 37.8 Restricted cash ($ millions) 6.4 4.2 Borrowings ($ millions) 24.3 23.7 Share outstanding at end of period (millions) 165.5 166.0

Highlights and Significant Items

Lower copper market prices in Q1-2023 affected Amerigo's financial performance compared to Q1-2022. The Company's Q1-2023 average copper price was $4.02 per pound ("/lb") compared to $4.64/lb in Q1-2022, resulting in lower copper revenue before notional charges of $9.2 million.





Net income during Q1-2023 was $9.1 million, a reduction of $6.4 million compared to the net income in Q1-2022 of $15.5 million due to lower copper revenue and higher production costs.





EPS during Q1-2023 was $0.05 (Cdn$0.07) (Q1-2022: $0.09 (Cdn$0.11).





Q1-2023 copper production was 16.5 million pounds ("M lbs") (Q1-2022: 16.5 M lbs), including 10.1 M lbs from fresh tailings (Q1-2022: 9.6 M lbs) and 6.4 M lbs from Cauquenes historical tailings (Q1-2022: 6.9 M lbs).





Molybdenum production during Q1-2023 was 0.3 million pounds (Q1-2022: 0.2 million pounds). MVC's molybdenum price increased to $31.73/lb (Q1-2022: $18.33/lb), resulting in a Q1-2023 molybdenum revenue of $8.0 million (Q1-2022: $3.4 million).





Copper tolling revenue is calculated from the gross value of copper produced in Q1-2023 of $66.8 million (Q1-2022: $73.8 million) and positive fair value adjustments to settlement receivables of $3.4 million (Q1-2022: $5.6 million), less notional items including DET royalties of $18.4 million (Q1-2022: $22.3 million), smelting and refining of $6.7 million (Q1-2022: $6.3 million) and transportation of $0.5 million (Q1-2022: $0.5 million).





The Company generated operating cash flow before changes in non-cash working capital 1 of $13.2 million in Q1-2023 (Q1-2022: $20.6 million). Quarterly net operating cash flow was $18.2 million (Q1-2022: $23.5 million). Free cash flow to equity 1 was $8.6 million (Q1-2022: $17.9 million).





of $13.2 million in Q1-2023 (Q1-2022: $20.6 million). Quarterly net operating cash flow was $18.2 million (Q1-2022: $23.5 million). Free cash flow to equity was $8.6 million (Q1-2022: $17.9 million). Q1-2023 cash cost1 was $1.91/lb (Q1-2022: $1.90/lb), unchanged from Q1-2022, impacted by an increase of $0.19/lb in other direct costs and an increase in power costs of $0.09/lb, mitigated by a $0.28/lb increase in molybdenum by-product credits from stronger molybdenum production and prices.

Amerigo's financial performance is sensitive to changes in copper prices. MVC's Q1-2023 provisional copper price was $4.01/lb. The final prices for January, February, and March sales will be the average London Metal Exchange prices for April, May, and June, respectively. A 10% increase or decrease from the $4.01/lb provisional price used on March 31, 2023, would result in a $6.6 million change in revenue in Q2-2023 regarding Q1-2023 production.





During Q1-2023, Amerigo returned $5.5 million to shareholders (Q1-2022: $7.6 million), including $3.6 million through Amerigo's regular quarterly dividend of Cdn$0.03 per share, and $1.9 million used to purchase for cancellation 1.6 million common shares (Q1-2022: $3.4 million used to repurchase 2.4 million common shares).





On March 31, 2023, the Company held cash and cash equivalents of $43.9 million (December 31, 2022: $37.8 million), a restricted cash balance of $6.4 million (December 31, 2022: $4.2 million) and had working capital of $12.6 million (December 31, 2022: $10.0 million).



Investor Conference Call on May 4, 2023

Amerigo's quarterly investor conference call will occur on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at 11:00 am Pacific Daylight Time/2:00 pm Eastern Daylight Time.

Participants can join by visiting https://emportal.ink/3IS4o0U and entering their name and phone number. The conference system will then call the participants and place them instantly into the call.

Alternatively, participants can dial directly to be entered into the call by an Operator. Dial 1-888-664-6392 (Toll-Free North America) and enter confirmation number 13362748.

About Amerigo and Minera Valle Central ("MVC")

Amerigo Resources Ltd. is an innovative copper producer with a long-term relationship with Corporación Nacional del Cobre de Chile ("Codelco"), the world's largest copper producer.

Amerigo produces copper concentrate, and molybdenum concentrate as a by-product at the MVC operation in Chile by processing fresh and historic tailings from Codelco's El Teniente mine, the world's largest underground copper mine. Tel: (604) 681-2802; Web: www.amerigoresources.com; ARG:TSX; OTCQX: ARREF

___________

1 This is a non-IFRS measure. See "Non-IFRS Measures" for further information.





Summary Consolidated Statements of Financial Position March 31, December 31, 2023 2022 $ thousands $ thousands Cash and cash equivalents 43,923 37,821 Restricted cash 6,360 4,215 Property plant and equipment 158,050 158,591 Other assets 23,729 30,552 Total assets 232,062 231,179 Total liabilities 109,550 112,476 Shareholders' equity 122,512 118,703 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 232,062 231,179 Summary Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income Three months ended March 31, 2023 2022 $ thousands $ thousands Revenue 52,648 53,765 Tolling and production costs (39,170 ) (32,339 ) Other expenses (36 ) (414 ) Finance (expense) gains (827 ) 114 Income tax expense (3,530 ) (5,637 ) Net income 9,085 15,489 Other comprehensive loss (163 ) (137 ) Comprehensive income 8,922 15,352 Earnings per share - basic & diluted 0.05 0.09 Summary Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows Three months ended March 31, 2023 2022 $ thousands $ thousands Cash flows from operating acitivities 13,192 20,609 Changes in non-cash working capital 5,008 2,927 Net cash from operating activities 18,200 23,536 Net cash used in investing acitivities (4,383 ) (2,419 ) Net cash used in financing acitivites (7,717 ) (9,917 ) Net increase in cash 6,100 11,200 Effect of foreign exchange rates on cash 2 103 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 37,821 59,792 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period 43,923 71,095

1Non-IFRS Measures



This news release includes five non-IFRS measures: (i) EBITDA, (ii) operating cash flow before changes in non-cash working capital, (iii) free cash flow to equity ("FCFE"), (iv) free cash flow ("FCF") and (v) cash cost.

These non-IFRS performance measures are included in this news release because they provide key performance measures used by management to monitor operating performance, assess corporate performance, and plan and assess the overall effectiveness and efficiency of Amerigo's operations. These performance measures are not standardized financial measures under IFRS and, therefore, amounts presented may not be comparable to similar financial measures disclosed by other companies. These performance measures should not be considered in isolation as a substitute for performance measures in accordance with IFRS.

(i) EBITDA refers to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and administration and is calculated by adding depreciation expense to the Company's gross profit.

(Expressed in thousands) Q1-2023 Q1-2022 $ $ Gross Profit 13,478 21,426 Add Depreciation and amortization 4,986 4,924 EBITDA 18,464 26,350

(ii) Operating cash flow before changes in non-cash working capital is calculated by adding back the decrease or subtracting the increase in changes in non-cash working capital to or from cash provided by operating activities.



(Expressed in thousands) Q1-2023 Q1-2022 $ $ Net cash provided by operating activities 18,200 23,536 Deduct: Changes in non-cash working capital (5,008 ) (2,927 ) Operating cash flow before non-cash working capital 13,192 20,609

(iii) Free cash flow to equity ("FCFE") refers to operating cash flow before changes in non-cash working capital, less capital expenditures plus new debt issued less debt and lease repayments. FCFE represents the amount of cash generated by the Company in a reporting period that can be used to pay for the following:

a) potential distributions to the Company's shareholders, and

b) any additional taxes triggered by the repatriation of funds from Chile to Canada to fund these distributions.

Free cash flow ("FCF") refers to FCFE plus repayments of borrowings and lease repayments.

(Expressed in thousands) Q1-2023 Q1-2022 $ $ Operating cash flow before changes in non-cash working capital 13,192 20,609 Deduct: Cash used to purchase plant and equipment (4,383 ) (2,419 ) Lease repayments (188 ) (283 ) Free cash flow to equity 8,621 17,907 Add: Lease repayments 188 283 Free cash flow 8,809 18,190

(iv) Cash cost is a performance measure commonly used in the mining industry that is not defined under IFRS. Cash cost is the aggregate of smelting and refining charges, tolling/production costs net of inventory adjustments and administration costs, net of by-product credits. Cash cost per pound produced is based on pounds of copper produced and is calculated by dividing cash cost by the number of pounds of copper produced.

(Expressed in thousands) Q1-2023 Q1-2022 $ $ Tolling and production costs 39,170 32,339 Add (deduct): Smelting and refining charges 6,661 6,274 Transportation costs 464 466 Inventory adjustments 166 1,183 By-product credits (8,039 ) (3,386 ) Depreciation and amortization (4,986 ) (4,924 ) DET royalties - molybdenum (1,806 ) (678 ) Cash cost 31,630 31,274 Pounds of copper tolled (fresh and Cauquenes) 16.52 16.47 Cash cost ($/lb) 1.91 1.90

2Dividend yield



The disclosed annual yield of 7.36% is based on four quarterly dividends of Cdn$0.03 per share each, divided over Amerigo's March 31, 2023, closing share price of Cdn$1.63.

3Dividend dates



A dividend of Cdn$0.03 per share will be paid on June 20, 2023, to shareholders of record as of May 30, 2023. Accordingly, the ex-dividend date will be May 29, 2023. Shareholders purchasing Amerigo shares on the ex-dividend date or after will not receive this dividend, as it will be paid to selling shareholders. Shareholders purchasing Amerigo shares before the ex-dividend date will receive the dividend.

4MVC's copper price



MVC's copper price is the average notional copper price for the period before smelting and refining, DET notional copper royalties, transportation costs and excluding settlement adjustments to prior period sales.

MVC's pricing terms are based on the average LME copper price of the third month following the delivery of copper concentrates produced under the DET tolling agreement ("M+3"). This means that when final copper prices are not yet known, they are provisionally marked-to-market at the end of each month based on the progression of the LME-published average monthly M and M+3 prices. Provisional prices are adjusted monthly using this consistent methodology until they are settled.

Q4-2022 copper deliveries were marked-to-market on December 31, 2022, at $3.80/lb and were settled in Q1-2023 as follows:

October 2022 sales settled at the January 2023 LME average price of $4.08/lb

November 2022 sales settled at the February 2023 LME average price of $4.06/lb

December 2022 sales settled at the March 2023 LME average price of $4.01/lb



Q1-2023 copper deliveries were marked-to-market on March 31, 2023, at $4.01/lb and will be settled at the LME average prices for April ($4.00/lb), May and June 2023.

