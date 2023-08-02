Sogeclair: Consolidated turnover for the 1st quarter 2023: +8.2% at €36.3M

Consolidated turnover for the 1st quarter 2023: +8.2% at €36.3M

At constant exchange rate *: + 7.2%

Blagnac, France, May 03rd 2023-5.35 pm,

Montreal, Canada

SOGECLAIR, supplier of innovative solutions with high added value for a safer and less-consuming mobility announces today its turnover for the 1st quarter 2023, ending on March 31st 2023.

* The change variations over the period represent €0.4M against €0.6M in 2022.

With a turnover up by 8.2% and despite a demanding base effect (Q1 2022 at +16.8%), growth was driven by rail (+26.5%), business aviation (+12.4%) and commercial aviation (+9.4%).

By geographical area





Geographical area Turnover (€M)

Q1-2023 Impact on Turnover

(as %) Evolution



(as %) France 16.7 46.0% -5.5% Europe 8.0 21.9% +11.2% America 9.3 25.5% +47.4% Asia-Pacific 2.0 5.6% -9.9% Rest of the world 0.3 0.9% +101.9%

Differences are due to rounding.

The strong increase in America was driven by the dynamism of the aerospace markets and by catch-up production.

The growth in Europe is driven by the markets in Germany and the United Kingdom. France, down slightly by 5.5%, suffered from a negative base effect (Q1 2022 at +17.4%).

By Business Unit

Business Unit Turnover (€M)

Q1-2023 Impact on Turnover

(as %) Evolution



(as %) Engineering

At constant exchange rate 18.9

18.9 52.1%

+52.4% +6.4%

+6.0% Solutions

At constant exchange rate 17.0

16.7 46.9%

+46.6% +8.6%

+6.9% Conseil

0.4 1% +286.6%

Differences are due to rounding.

All the Business Units are growing, driven by the challenge of decarbonizing transportation, which supports:

Rail (train, tramway, subway) expected to grow by 5% per year through 2029 to reach a total of $64 billion. The market is driven by increased use of mass transit and driver training on simulators.

Air transport with the objective of carbon neutrality by 2050. This challenge will be made possible by the use of new fuels (hydrogen, electric, SAF) which require numerous technological innovations in terms of mass, storage, thermal management, new propulsion systems, etc. Commercial aviation is expected to grow by 7% per year over the period 2023-2028.





Perspectives

SOGECLAIR is confident in its growth forecast at least at the level of its markets for 2023 and beyond until the end of the decade, driven by the market dynamics and by its offers in:

Simulation which saves millions of kilometers for the development of new vehicles and for driver training,

Engineering expertise and innovative materials (thermoplastics, additive manufacturing, etc.) to make vehicles lighter and offer new technologies.

The detachment of the coupon of €0.90 per share will take place on 15 May 2023 and the dividend will be paid on 17 May 2023.

Next announcement: turnover for Q2 2023, on July 19th 2023 after closing of the Stock Market

About Sogeclair

Supplier of innovative, high added-value solutions for safer and more efficient mobility, SOGECLAIR brings its skills in high-quality engineering and production to a broad range of cutting-edge sectors, notably aeronautics, space, vehicle, rail and defense. Supporting its customers and partners from the design and simulation stages through to the end of the product's lifetime, all along the production chain through to entry into service, the collaborators are working worldwide to offer a high quality, proximity service to all its customers.

SOGECLAIR is listed on Euronext Paris - Compartment C - Indice Euronext® Family Business -Code ISIN: FR0000065864 / (Reuters SCLR.PA - Bloomberg SOG.FP)

