Mittwoch, 03.05.2023
Über 1.000 % seit Jahresbeginn: Tritt diese Aktie in die Fußstapfen?
WKN: A2ACCC | ISIN: SG9999014831 | Ticker-Symbol: GIFN
Frankfurt
03.05.23
08:20 Uhr
1,362 Euro
-0,018
-1,30 %
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
Singapur
PR Newswire
03.05.2023 | 15:00
46 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

GigaMedia Announces First-Quarter 2023 Financial Results

TAIPEI, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ: GIGM) today announced its first quarter 2023 unaudited financial results.

Comments from Management

For the first quarter of 2023, GigaMedia reported revenues of $1.33 million with a gross profit of $0.79 million, an operating loss of $0.70 million and the net loss of $0.31 million .

If compared to the previous quarter, the revenues increased by 20.2% and gross profit increased by 26.5%, exhibiting not only the seasonality arising from the new year and students' winter vacation, but also our efforts in streamlining the workforce and improving the operating cost structure.

Now with a slimmer team in place, for 2023 we plan to continue our exploration of digital entertainment to further develop and promote our own products and services.

First Quarter Overview

  • Operating revenues increased by 20.2% in quarter-on-quarter comparison but decreased by 14.3% year-over-year.
  • Loss from operations slightly increased to $0.70 million from $0.68 million last quarter, and net loss was $0.31 million from net income $0.35 million last quarter mainly due to the fluctuation in foreign exchange and certain year-end evaluation in the previous quarter.

Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results

GigaMedia Limited is a diversified provider of digital entertainment services. GigaMedia's digital entertainment service business FunTown develops and operates a suite of digital entertainments in Taiwan and Hong Kong, with focus on mobile games and casual games. Unaudited consolidated results of GigaMedia are summarized in the table below.

For the First Quarter

GIGAMEDIA 1Q23 UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS


(unaudited, all figures in US$ thousands, except per share amounts)


1Q23



4Q22



Change
(%)



1Q23



1Q22



Change
(%)


Revenues



1,325




1,102




20.2

%



1,325




1,546




(14.3

) %

Gross Profit



792




626




26.5

%



792




901




(12.1

) %

Loss from Operations



(698

)



(675

)


NM




(698

)



(828

)


NM


Net Income (Loss) Attributable to GigaMedia



(313

)



347



NM




(313

)



(1,099

)


NM


Net Income (Loss) Per Share Attributable to GigaMedia, Diluted



(0.03

)



0.03



NM




(0.03

)



(0.10

)


NM


EBITDA (A)



(704

)



13



NM




(704

)



(1,154

)


NM


Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash



38,119




39,107




(2.5

) %



38,119




40,534




(6.0

) %

NM= Not Meaningful

(A) EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) is provided as a supplement to results provided in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). (See, "Use of Non-GAAP Measures," for more details.)

First-Quarter Financial Results

  • Consolidated revenues for the first quarter of 2023 increased by 20.2% quarter-on-quarter to $1.3 million, from $1.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, but decreased by 14.3% year-over-year from $1.5 million in the first quarter of 2022.
  • Consolidated gross profit increased to $0.8 million from $0.6 million in last quarter and decreased by 12.1% from $0.9 million in the same quarter last year.
  • Consolidated operating expenses were $1.5 million in the first quarter of 2023, approximately increased by 14.6% when compared to prior quarter.
  • Net loss for the first quarter of 2023 was $0.3 million, which was an increase of loss from an income of $0.3 million last quarter, but a decrease from a loss of $1.1 million in the same quarter last year.
  • Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the first quarter-end of 2023 amounted to $38.1 million, decreased by approximately $1.0 million from $39.1 million at the fourth quarter-end of 2022.

Financial Position

GigaMedia maintained its solid financial position, with cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash amounting to $38.1 million, or approximately $3.45 per share as of March 31, 2023 .

Business Outlook

The following forward-looking statements reflect GigaMedia's expectations as of May 3, 2023 . Given potential changes in economic conditions and consumer spending, the evolving nature of digital entertainments, and various other risk factors, including those discussed in the Company's 2022 Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as referenced below, actual results may differ materially.

"As life is gradually returning to a post-COVID normal routine," said GigaMedia CEO James Huang, "we are optimistic for the rebounding of consumer confidence and therefore digital entertainment spendings." And as always, we will be pursuing sustainable growth and healthy margin by improving our existing products while developing and promoting new offerings in effective ways.

Meanwhile, our business strategies always include expanding through mergers and acquisitions. We will keep looking for investment opportunities that have strategic capacity to accelerate our growth and enhance shareholders' value.

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

To supplement GigaMedia's consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, the company uses the following measure defined as non-GAAP by the SEC: EBITDA. Management believes that EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) is a useful supplemental measure of performance because it excludes certain non-cash items such as depreciation and amortization and that EBITDA is a measure of performance used by some investors, equity analysts and others to make informed investment decisions. EBITDA is not a recognized earnings measure under GAAP and does not have a standardized meaning. Non-GAAP measures such as EBITDA should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP, but should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, other financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. A limitation of using EBITDA is that it does not include all items that impact the company's net income for the period. Reconciliations to the GAAP equivalents of the non-GAAP financial measures are provided on the attached unaudited financial statements.

About the Numbers in This Release

Quarterly results

All quarterly results referred to in the text, tables and attachments to this release are unaudited. The financial statements from which the financial results reported in this press release are derived have been prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, unless otherwise noted as "non-GAAP," and are presented in U.S. dollars.

Q&A

For Q&A regarding the first quarter 2023 performance upon the release, investors may send the questions via email to [email protected] , and the responses will be replied individually.

About GigaMedia

Headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, GigaMedia Limited ( Singapore registration number: 199905474H) is a diversified provider of digital entertainment services. GigaMedia's digital entertainment service business develops and operates a suite of digital entertainments in Taiwan and Hong Kong, with focus on browser/mobile games and casual games. More information on GigaMedia can be obtained from www.gigamedia.com.

The statements included above and elsewhere in this press release that are not historical in nature are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding expected financial performance (as described without limitation in the "Business Outlook" section and in quotations from management in this press release) and GigaMedia's strategic and operational plans. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties and changes in circumstances. There are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward looking statements, including but not limited to, our ability to license, develop or acquire additional online games that are appealing to users, our ability to retain existing online game players and attract new players, and our ability to launch online games in a timely manner and pursuant to our anticipated schedule. Further information on risks or other factors that could cause results to differ is detailed in GigaMedia's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed in April 2023 and its other filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commis sion.

GIGAMEDIA LIMITED
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS



Three months ended




3/31/2023



12/31/2022



3/31/2022




unaudited



unaudited



unaudited




USD



USD



USD


Operating revenues










Digital entertainment service revenues



1,325,352




1,101,507




1,545,575





1,325,352




1,101,507




1,545,575


Operating costs










Cost of digital entertainment service revenues



533,136




475,714




644,369





533,136




475,714




644,369


Gross profit



792,216




625,793




901,206


Operating expenses










Product development and engineering expenses



178,192




163,043




322,438


Selling and marketing expenses



431,089




406,749




435,205


General and administrative expenses



879,655




730,850




971,101


Other



1,082




(245

)



226





1,490,018




1,300,397




1,728,970


Loss from operations



(697,802

)



(674,604

)



(827,764

)

Non-operating income (expense)










Interest income



404,550




343,762




62,835


Foreign exchange (loss) gain - net



(826

)



413,529




(339,131

)

Changes in the fair value of an instrument recognized at fair value



(18,729

)



227,384




-


Other-net



107




37,289




4,922





385,102




1,021,964




(271,374

)

Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes



(312,700

)



347,360




(1,099,138

)

Income tax expense



-




(263

)



-


Net income (loss) attributable to shareholders of GigaMedia



(312,700

)



347,097




(1,099,138

)

Earnings (loss) per share attributable to GigaMedia










Basic:










Earnings (loss) from continuing operations



(0.03

)



0.03




(0.10

)

Diluted:










Earnings (loss) from continuing operations



(0.03

)



0.03




(0.10

)











Weighted average shares outstanding:










Basic



11,052,235




11,052,235




11,052,235


Diluted



11,052,235




11,052,235




11,052,235


GIGAMEDIA LIMITED
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



3/31/2023



12/31/2022



3/31/2022




unaudited



audited



unaudited




USD



USD



USD


Assets










Current assets










Cash and cash equivalents



37,806,540




38,794,467




40,221,362


Marketable securities-current



7,950,000




7,950,000




-


Accounts receivable - net



154,890




199,109




245,742


Prepaid expenses



368,322




60,059




728,280


Restricted cash



312,739




312,823




312,772


Other receivables



766,871




374,025




21,143


Other current assets



122,895




135,624




151,560


Total current assets



47,482,257




47,826,107




41,680,859












Marketable securities - noncurrent



2,371,000




2,371,000




10,322,000


Property, plant & equipment - net



146,094




102,729




79,266


Intangible assets - net



16,537




19,421




9,166


Prepaid licensing and royalty fees



140,850




176,530




299,117


Other assets



1,546,465




1,640,443




2,322,368


Total assets



51,703,203




52,136,230




54,712,776












Liabilities and equity










Accounts payable



78,604




52,660




47,916


Accrued compensation



133,645




186,984




188,353


Accrued expenses



878,269




964,203




1,436,606


Unearned revenue



871,981




817,446




890,395


Other current liabilities



636,631




616,151




820,580


Total current liabilities



2,599,130




2,637,444




3,383,850


Other liabilities



793,946




893,174




1,262,455


Total liabilities



3,393,076




3,530,618




4,646,305


Total equity



48,310,127




48,605,612




50,066,471


Total liabilities and equity



51,703,203




52,136,230




54,712,776


GIGAMEDIA LIMITED
Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Results of Operations



Three months ended




3/31/2023



12/31/2022



3/31/2022




unaudited



unaudited



unaudited




USD



USD



USD


Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to EBITDA










Net income (loss) attributable to GigaMedia



(312,700

)



347,097




(1,099,138

)

Depreciation



10,326




6,998




5,764


Amortization



3,054




2,803




2,239


Interest income



(404,550

)



(343,762

)



(62,835

)

Interest expense



-




-




-


Income tax expense



-




263




-


EBITDA



(703,870

)



13,399




(1,153,970

)

SOURCE GigaMedia

© 2023 PR Newswire
