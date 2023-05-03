CGG Announces its Q1 2023 Results

A strongstart to the year :

Revenue at $210m, up 37% y-o-y

Ebitdaat $66m, up 71% y-o-y

PARIS, France - May 3, 2023 - CGG (ISIN: FR0013181864), a global technology and high-performance computing (HPC) leader, announced today its first quarter 2023 non-audited results.

Commenting on these results, Sophie Zurquiyah, CGG CEO, said:

"We delivered a strong start to the year, supported by robust performance in Geoscience, increased Earth Data sales, mainly in the Gulf of Mexico, and expected equipment deliveries in Sensing and Monitoring. I was pleased to see the continued progress of our Beyond the Core activities during the quarter, especially the signature of our first external HPC & Cloud Solutions contract, with BioSymulitics, supplying specialized HPC services to support their AI-enhanced molecular Pharma modelling.

Looking ahead,our clients are ramping up their longer-term exploration efforts with increasing emphasis on efficiency, effectiveness, and lowering their carbon footprint. Based on the market leading position of our advanced technology, across all Business Lines, and the continued growth of the digital and decarbonization markets, CGG is well positioned to answer the needs of our clients, reinforcing our confidence in delivering our 2023 objectives."

Q1 2023: A strong start to the year







IFRS figures : revenue at $178m, EBITDAs at $34m, OPINC at $7m

: revenue at $178m, EBITDAs at $34m, OPINC at $7m Segment revenue at $ 210 m , up 37% year-on-year. Geoscience at $79m, up 5% year-on-year. Sustained growing activity worldwide and increased level of order intakes, up 31% year-on-year. Earth Data at $65m, up 47% year-on-year, as clients are returning to exploration. Prefunding revenue at $35 m and after-sales stable year-on-year at $30m. Sensing and Monitoring at $66m, up 95% year-on-year. Better quarter than anticipated thanks to early streamer equipment deliveries. Significant commercial opportunities for land equipment and OBN sales.

at , up 37% year-on-year.



Segment EBITDAs at $ 66 m up 71% year-on-year, a 31% margin.

at up 71% year-on-year, a 31% margin. Segment Operating income at $13m .

at . Group Net loss at $(16)m.



Cash flow and balance sheet







Net cash flow at $ 1m including $(4)m negative change in working capital & provisions.

at including $(4)m negative change in working capital & provisions. Cash l iquidity of $ 301m as of March 31, 2023, excluding $ 95 m undrawn RCF.

of as of March 31, 2023, excluding undrawn RCF. Net debt before IFRS 16 at $905m as of March 31, 2023.



Post closing event







On April 5, Fitch Ratings has upgraded CGG SA's to 'B' from 'B-', and its USD500 million and EUR585 million notes due 2027's seniorsecured rating to 'B+' from 'B'. The Recovery Rating on the notes is 'RR3'. The Outlook on the Long-Term IDR is Stable.

Key Figures - First Quarter 2023

Key Figures IFRS - Quarter

In million $ 2022

Q1 2023

Q1 Variances % Operating revenues 175 178 2% Operating income / (loss) 11 7 (40%) Equity from investment 0 0 - Net cost of financial debt (26) (24) 7% Other financial income / (loss) 7 3 (59%) Income taxes (9) (1) 83% Net income / (loss) from continuing operations (16) (16) 3% Net income / (loss) from discontinued operations (2) (0) 93% Group net income / (loss) (19) (16) 14% Operating cash flow 130 54 (58%) Net cash flow 68 1 (99%) Net debt 925 994 7% Net debt before lease liabilities 807 905 12% Capital employed 1,917 2,035 6%

Key Segment Figures - First Quarter 2023

Key Segment Figures - Quarter

In million $ 2022

Q1 2023

Q1 Variances % Segment revenue 153 210 37% Segment EBITDAs 39 66 71% EBITDAs margin 25% 31% 6 bps Segment operating income / (loss) (5) 13 - OPINC margin (3%) 6% 9 bps IFRS 15 adjustment 16 (6) - IFRS operating income / (loss) 11 7 (40%) Operating cash flow 130 54 (58%) Segment net cash flow 68 1 (99%)

Key figures bridge: Segment to IFRS - First Quarter 2023

P&L items

In million $ Segment figures IFRS 15 adjustment IFRS figures Total revenue 210 (32) 178 OPINC 13 (6) 7 Cash Flow Statement items

In million $ Segment figures IFRS 15 adjustment IFRS figures EBITDAs 66 (32) 34 Change in working capital & provisions (4) 32 28 Cash provided by operations 54 - 54 Earth Data DataLibrary NBV

In million $ Segment figures IFRS 15 adjustment IFRS figures Opening balance sheet , Jan 1st 23 283 109 392 Closing balance sheet , Mar 31th 23 291 133 424

First Quarter2023 Segment Financial Results

Digital, Data and Energy Transition (DDE)

Data, Digital & Energy Transition (DDE)

In million $ 2022

Q1 2023

Q1 Variances % Segment revenue 119 144 21% Geoscience 75 79 5% Earth Data 44 65 48% Prefunding 14 35 - After-Sales 30 30 - DDE proforma 119 144 21% Segment EBITDAs 57 71 24% EBITDAs Margin 48% 49% 1 bps Segment operating income 22 25 12% OPINC Margin 18% 17% (1) bps Capital employed (in billion $) 1.5 1.5 - Other Key Metrics Earth Data cash capex ($m) (33) (28) (16%) Earth Data cash prefunding rate (%) 42% 126% 84 bps

Digital, Data and Energy Transition (DDE) segment revenue was $144 million, up 21% year-on-year.

Geoscience (GEO) revenue was $79 million, up 5% year-on-year.





Geoscience had a very solid activity led by all regions. The level of commercial activity continues to be solid and order intake was up 31% year-on-year at the end of March sustained by demand for high-end integrated projects and disruptive imaging technologies.

Earth Data (EDA)revenue was $65 million, up 47% year-on-year.





Earth Data cash capex was $(28) million this quarter, down (16)% year-on-year with one marine streamer program offshore Brazil. Prefunding revenue was solid at $35 million, up 152% and prefunding rate was at 126%. After-sales were at $30 million this quarter, stable year-on-year mainly driven by the US Gulf of Mexico.

The segment library Net Book Value was $291 million ($424 million after IFRS 15 adjustments) at the end of March 2023.

DDE segment EBITDAs was $71 million, up 24% year-on-year, a solid 49% margin.

DDE segment operating income was $25 million, up 12% year-on-year.

DDE capital employed decreased to $1.4 billion at the end of March 2023.

Sensing and Monitoring (SMO)

Sensing and Monitoring (SMO)

In million $ 2022

Q1 2023

Q1 Variances % Segment revenue 34 66 95% Land 20 13 (34%) Marine 6 34 - Downhole gauges 4 6 53% Non Oil & Gas 4 12 - Segment EBITDAs (12) 0 97% EBITDAs margin (40%) (1%) 35 bps Segment operating income / (loss) (19) (7) 63% OPINC Margin (64%) (11%) 46 bps Capital employed (in billion $) 0.5 0.6 20%

Sensing and Monitoring(SMO) segment revenue was $66 million, up 95% year-on-year.

Low level of land equipment sales at $13 million due to timing of deliveries.

Marine equipment at $34 million and better than anticipated due to early deliveries of asset of streamer for oceanographic operations. Significant commercial opportunities for OBN equipment deliveries over the next quarters.

Downhole sales were $6 million, stable year-on-year.

Beyond the Core revenues were high at $12 million.

SMO segment EBITDAs was $0 million.

SMO segment operating income / (loss) was $(7) million.

SMO capital employed increased to $0.6 billion at the end of March 2023.

First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Consolidated Income Statements

In million $ 2022

Q1 2023

Q1 Variances % Exchange rate euro/dollar 1.12 1.07 (4%) Segment revenue 153 210 37% DDE 119 144 21% Sensing & Monitoring 34 66 93% Segment Gross Margin 23 46 - Segment EBITDAs 39 66 71% DDE 58 71 23% Sensing & Monitoring (12) 0 97% Corporate (5) (4) 14% Elim & Other (1) 0 - Segment operating income (5) 13 - DDE 22 25 10% Sensing & Monitoring (19) (7) 63% Corporate (6) (4) 30% Elim & Other (2) 0 - IFRS 15 adjustment 16 (6) - IFRS operating income 11 7 (40%) Equity from investments 0 0 - Net cost of financial debt (26) (24) 7% Other financial income (loss) 7 3 (59%) Income taxes (9) (1) 83% Net income / (loss) from continuing operations (16) (16) 3% Net income / (loss) from discontinued operations (2) 0 93% IFRS net income / (loss) (19) (16) 14% Shareholder's net income / (loss) (18) (16) 11% Basic Earnings per share in $ (0.02) (0.02) 11% Basic Earnings per share in € (0.02) (0.02) 7%

Segment revenue was $210 million, up 37% pro-forma. The respective contributions from the Group's businesses were 38% from GEO, 31% from EDA (69% for the DDE segment) and 31% from the SMO segment.

Segment EBITDAs was $66 million, up 71% year-on-year, a 31% margin.

Segment operating income was $13 million, a 6% margin. IFRS 15 adjustment was $(6) million and IFRS operating income was $7 million.

Cost of financial debt was $(24) million. Other financial items were at $3million. Taxes were at $(1) million.

Group net loss was $(16) million / €(15) million. And the shareholder net income , after taking minority interests into account, was a loss of $(16) million.

First Quarter 2023Cash Flow

Cash Flow items

In million $ 2022

Q1 2023

Q1 Variances % Segment Operating Cash Flow 130 54 (58%) CAPEX (42) (52) 24% Industrial (4) (19) - R&D (5) (6) 6% Earth Data (Cash) (33) (28) (15%) Marine Offshore (32) (28) (14%) Land Onshore 0 0 - Proceeds from disposals of assets (1) (0) 92% Segment Free Cash Flow 86 2 (98%) Lease repayments (13) 2 - Paid Cost of debt - 2 - CGG 2021 Plan (7) (6) 13% Free cash flow from discontinued operations 2 1 (60%) Net Cash flow 68 1 (99%) Financing cash flow 1 1 - Forex and other - 1 - Net increase/(decrease) in cash 69 3 - Supplementary information Change in working capital and provisions, included in Segment Operating Cash Flow 90 (4) -

Total capex was $(52) million:

Industrial capex was $(19) million

was $(19) million R&D capex was $(6) million

was $(6) million Earth Data cash capex was $(28) million





Segment free cash flow was $2 million, including $(4) million negative change in working capital & provisions. After $2 million lease repayments, $2 million other financial, $(6) million CGG 2021 Plan cash costs, and $1 million free cash flow from discontinued operations, Net cash flow was $1 million.

Balance Sheet

Group's liquidity amounted to $301million at the end of March 31, 2023, excluding $95m undrawn RCF.

Groupgross debtbefore IFRS16 was $1,206million$ and net debt was 905million$ at the end of March 31, 2023. Groupgross debtafter IFRS16 was $1,296 million and net debt was $994million at the end of March 31, 2023.

Segment leverage ratio of Net debt to Segment adjusted EBITDAs was 2.4x at the end of March 2023.

Q12023 Conference call

The press release and the presentation are available on our website www.cgg.com (https://fra01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=http%3A%2F%2Fcgg.com%2F&data=05%7C01%7Cchristophe.barnini%40cgg.com%7Cee35de8b870e468d372f08db40973321%7C307ea68275e14701a1146c42f9ff0d24%7C0%7C0%7C638174790360770928%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C3000%7C%7C%7C&sdata=Aw1fpbn3a46v27NSA5hDMcKPKE2KyRMWPSVgQ86XQ3g%3D&reserved=0) at 5:45 pm (CET).

An English language analysts conference call is scheduled today at 6.30 pm (CET).

Participants should register for the call hereto receive a dial-in number and code or participate in the live webcast from here.

A replay of the conference call will be made available the day after for a period of 12 months in audio format on the Company's website www.cgg.com.

About CGG

CGG) is a global technology and HPC leader that provides data, products, services and solutions in Earth science, data science, sensing and monitoring. Our unique portfolio supports our clients in efficiently and responsibly solving complex digital, energy transition, natural resource, environmental, and infrastructure challenges for a more sustainable future. CGG employs around 3,400 people worldwide and is listed on the Euronext Paris SA (ISIN: 0013181864).

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS March 31, 2023

Unaudited Interim Consolidated statements of operations

Three months ended March 31, (In millions of US$, except per share data) 2023 2022 Operating revenues 178.1 175.4 Other income from ordinary activities 0.1 0.2 Total income from ordinary activities 178.2 175.6 Cost of operations (138.2) (136.9) Gross profit 40.0 38.7 Research and development expenses - net (6.9) (3.2) Marketing and selling expenses (9.0) (7.3) General and administrative expenses (16.5) (16.3) Other revenues (expenses) - net (1.0) (0.8) Operating income (loss) 6.6 11.1 Expenses related to financial debt (25.8) (26.0) Income provided by cash and cash equivalents 2.0 0.3 Cost of financial debt, net (23.8) (25.7) Other financial income (loss) 2.8 6.9 Income (loss) before incomes taxes (14.4) (7.7) Income taxes (1.4) (8.6) Net income (loss) from consolidated companies before share of income (loss) in companies accounted for under the equity method (15.8) (16.3) Share of income (loss) in companies accounted for under the equity method 0.1 - Net income (loss) from continuing operations (15.7) (16.3) Net income (loss) from discontinued operations 3 (0.2) (2.2) Net income (loss) (15.9) (18.5) Attributable to : Owners of CGG S.A $ (15.6) (17.5) Non-controlling interests $ (0.3) (1.0) Net income (loss) per share Basic $ (0.02) (0.02) Diluted $ (0.02) (0.02) Net income (loss) from continuing operations per share Basic $ (0.02) (0.02) Diluted $ (0.02) (0.02) Net income (loss) from discontinued operations per share Basic $ - - Diluted $ - -

Unaudited Consolidated statements of financial position

(In millions of US$) March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents 301.2 298.0 Trade accounts and notes receivable, net 252.3 308.3 Inventories and work-in-progress, net 292.9 257.2 Income tax assets 55.1 53.4 Other current financial assets, net - 0.1 Other current assets, net 113.1 99.9 Assets held for sale, net - - Total current assets 1,014.6 1,016.9 Deferred tax assets 63.2 24.2 Other non-current assets, net 11.6 8.2 Investments and other financial assets, net 18.2 18.4 Investments in companies under the equity method 10.7 10.8 Property, plant and equipment, net 179.1 167.3 Intangible assets, net 578.9 554.2 Goodwill, net 1,091.1 1,089.4 Total non-current assets 1,952.8 1,872.5 TOTAL ASSETS 2,967.4 2,889.4 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Bank overdrafts - - Financial debt - current portion 90.6 60.4 Trade accounts and notes payables 99.0 92 Accrued payroll costs 75.7 85.6 Income taxes payable 22.3 27.2 Advance billings to customers 29.0 29.4 Provisions - current portion 17.8 17.6 Other current financial liabilities 20.4 20 Other current liabilities 248.2 222.1 Total current liabilities 603.0 554.3 Deferred tax liabilities 57.2 18.7 Provisions - non-current portion 29.9 28.6 Financial debt - non-current portion 1,205.0 1.188.8 Other non-current financial liabilities 16.6 21.8 Other non-current liabilities 14.7 18.4 Total non-current liabilities 1,323.4 1.276.3 Common stock: 1,102,899,675 shares authorized and 712,381,115 shares with a €0.01 nominal value outstanding at March 31, 2023 8.7 8.7 Additional paid-in capital 118.7 118.6 Retained earnings 952.9 967.9 Other Reserves 41.7 50 Treasury shares (20.1) (20.1) Cumulative income and expense recognized directly in equity (3.4) (3.4) Cumulative translation adjustment (97.2) (102.4) Equity attributable to owners of CGG S.A. 1,001.3 1.019.3 Non-controlling interests 39.7 39.5 Total equity 1,041.0 1.058.8 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 2,967.4 2.889.4

Unaudited Consolidated statements of cash flows

Three months ended March 31, (In millions of US$) 2023 2022 OPERATING Net income (loss) (15.9) (18.5) Less: Net income (loss) from discontinued operations 0.2 2.2 Net income (loss) from continuing operations (15.7) (16.3) Depreciation, amortization and impairment 20.2 22.2 Earth Data surveys impairment and amortization 11.3 31.0 Depreciation and amortization capitalized in Earth Data surveys (4.7) (3.8) Variance on provisions 0.4 (0.8) Share-based compensation expenses 0.8 0.7 Net (gain) loss on disposal of fixed and financial assets 0.1 (0.1) Equity (income) loss of investees (0.1) - Dividends received from investments in companies under the equity method - - Other non-cash items (2.9) (6.9) Net cash-flow including net cost of financial debt and income tax 9.4 26.0 Less: net cost of financial debt 23.8 25.7 Less: income tax expense (gain) 1.4 8.6 Net cash-flow excluding net cost of financial debt and income tax 34.6 60.3 Income tax paid (7.1) 1.7 Net cash-flow before changes in working capital 27.5 62.0 Changes in working capital 27.6 67.8 - change in trade accounts and notes receivable 88.5 122.5 - change in inventories and work-in-progress (31.5) (20.5) - change in other current assets (7.4) (6.7) - change in trade accounts and notes payable (10.5) (7.8) - change in other current liabilities (11.9) (19.7) - Impact of changes in exchange rate on financial items 0.4 Net cash-flow provided by operating activities 55.1 129.8 INVESTING Total capital expenditures (including variation of fixed assets suppliers, excluding Earth Data surveys) (24.5) (9.6) Investment in Earth Data surveys, net cash (27.8) (32.7) Proceeds from disposals of tangible and intangible assets - - Total net proceeds from financial assets - - Acquisition of investments, net of cash and cash equivalents acquired - (1.4) Variation in loans granted - - Variation in subsidies for capital expenditures - (0.1) Variation in other non-current financial assets 1.6 - Net cash-flow used in investing activities (50.7) (43.8)





Three months ended March 31, (In millions of US$) 2023 2022 FINANCING Repayment of long-term debt 0.3 - Total issuance of long-term debt 14.3 - Lease repayments (12.5) (13.1) Change in short-term loans - - Financial expenses paid 1.0 (0.2) Net proceeds from capital increase: - 0.4 - from shareholders 0.1 0.4 - from non-controlling interests of integrated companies - - Dividends paid and share capital reimbursements: - to shareholders - - - to non-controlling interests of integrated companies - - Acquisition/disposal from treasury shares - - Net cash-flow provided by (used in) financing activities 2.6 (12.9) Effects of exchange rates on cash 1.0 0.1 Impact of changes in consolidation scope - - Net cash flows incurred by discontinued operations (4.8) (4.3) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 3.2 68.9 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 298.0 319.2 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 301.2 388.1

