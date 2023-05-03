New member: Industry expert Stefan Pierer to join Supervisory Board

The shareholders of Mercedes-Benz Group AG (ticker symbol: MBG) approved all of the items on the agenda of the Annual General Meeting.

Bernd Pischetsrieder will, following the expiration of his current mandate as Chaiman of the Supervisory Board of Mercedes-Benz Group AG, not make himself available for a further term of office. His term ends at the end of the Annual General Meeting next year (2024). In keeping with long-term orderly succession planning, Bernd Pischetsrieder has already proposed Martin Brudermueller as his successor for the post of Chairman of the Supervisory Board at the constituent meeting of the Supervisory Board today. An election will take place at the constituent Supervisory Board meeting after the 2024 Annual General Meeting.

Since 2018, Dr. Martin Brudermueller is the Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of BASF SE. He is responsible for the divisions Corporate Legal, Compliance Insurance, Corporate Development, Corporate Communications Government Relations, Corporate Human Resources, Corporate Investor Relations, Senior Project Net Zero Accelerator. He started his career with BASF in 1988. Since 2006, he has been a member of the Board of Executive Directors in various roles, including Chief Technology Officer and Member of the Executive Board responsible for the Asia-Pacific region, based in Hong Kong.

Item 2 Appropriation of distributable profit accepted 653.398.821 Casted valid votes (= 61,07 of the share capital) 652.237.007 Yes votes 99,82 1.161.814 No votes 0,18 826.986 Abstain votes Item 3 Ratification of Board of Management members' actions in the financial year 2022 accepted 620.752.305 Casted valid votes (= 58,02 of the share capital) 615.697.332 Yes votes 99,19 5.054.973 No votes 0,81 33.473.952 Abstain votes Item 4 Ratification of Supervisory Board members' actions in financial year 2022 accepted 640.537.372 Casted valid votes (= 59,87 of the share capital) 631.615.838 Yes votes 98,61 8.921.534 No votes 1,39 13.685.950 Abstain votes Item 5a Appointment of the auditor for the annual financial statements and the auditor for the consolidated financial statements financial year 2023 including interim financial reports accepted 653.292.024 Casted valid votes (= 61,06 of the share capital) 607.602.135 Yes votes 93,01 45.689.889 No votes 6,99 932.648 Abstain votes Item 5b Appointment of the auditor for the annual financial statements and the auditor for the consolidated financial statements interim financial reports for the financial year 2024 in the period until the Annual General Meeting 2024 accepted 653.252.549 Casted valid votes (= 61,06 of the share capital) 652.241.564 Yes votes 99,85 1.010.985 No votes 0,15 970.316 Abstain votes Item 5c Appointment of the auditor for the annual financial statements and the auditor for the consolidatedfinancial statements financial year 2024 including interim financial reports in the period after the Annual General Meeting 2024 accepted 653.233.157 Casted valid votes (= 61,06 of the share capital) 652.324.327 Yes votes 99,86 908.830 No votes 0,14 992.514 Abstain votes Item 6 Election of a member of the Supervisory Board Stefan Pierer accepted 653.125.298 Casted valid votes (= 61,05 of the share capital) 538.403.406 Yes votes 82,43 114.721.892 No votes 17,57 1.100.621 Abstain votes Item 7 Remuneration for Supervisory Board members and corresponding amendment of Art. 10 (§ 10) of the Articles of Incorporation accepted 653.077.003 Casted valid votes (= 61,04 of the share capital) 641.035.258 Yes votes 98,16 12.041.745 No votes 1,84 1.148.272 Abstain votes

Item 8 Approval of the remuneration system for the members of the Board of Management accepted 647.687.937 Casted valid votes (= 60,54 of the share capital) 589.407.078 Yes votes 91,00 58.280.859 No votes 9,00 6.536.201 Abstain votes Item 9 Approval of the remuneration report for financial year 2022 accepted 624.261.698 Casted valid votes (= 58,35 of the share capital) 538.309.673 Yes votes 86,23 85.952.025 No votes 13,77 29.964.384 Abstain votes Item 10 Creation of a new Approved Capital 2023 and related amendment to Art. 3(2) (§ 3(2)) of the Articles of Incorporation accepted 653.385.272 Casted valid votes (= 61,07 of the share capital) 602.569.846 Yes votes 92,22 50.815.426 No votes 7,78 840.270 Abstain votes Item 11 Add an authorization to Art. 11 (§ 11) of the Articles of Incorporation for the Board of Management to hold a virtual shareholders' meeting accepted 653.377.888 Casted valid votes (= 61,07 of the share capital) 592.247.001 Yes votes 90,64 61.130.887 No votes 9,36 846.754 Abstain votes Item 12 Amendment to Art. 11a (§ 11a) of the Articles of Incorporation to include a new subsection 3 to enable Supervisory Board members to participate in a virtual Shareholders' Meeting by means of video and audio transmission accepted 645.245.890 Casted valid votes (= 60,31 of the share capital) 611.147.515 Yes votes 94,72 34.098.375 No votes 5,28 8.980.287 Abstain votes

Forward-looking statements:

This document contains forward-looking statements that reflect our current views about future events. The words "anticipate", "assume", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "can", "could", "plan", "project", "should" and similar expressions are used to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to many risks and uncertainties, including an adverse development of global economic conditions, in particular a decline of demand in our most important markets; a deterioration of our refinancing possibilities on the credit and financial markets; events of force majeure including natural disasters, pandemics, acts of terrorism, political unrest, armed conflicts, industrial accidents and their effects on our sales, purchasing, production or financial services activities; changes in currency exchange rates, customs and foreign trade provisions; a shift in consumer preferences towards smaller, lower-margin vehicles; a possible lack of acceptance of our products or services which limits our ability to achieve prices and adequately utilize our production capacities; price increases for fuel, raw materials or energy; disruption of production due to shortages of materials or energy, labour strikes or supplier insolvencies; a decline in resale prices of used vehicles; the effective implementation of cost-reduction and efficiency-optimization measures; the business outlook for companies in which we hold a significant equity interest; the successful implementation of strategic cooperations and joint ventures; changes in laws, regulations and government policies, particularly those relating to vehicle emissions, fuel economy and safety; the resolution of pending governmental investigations or of investigations requested by governments and the outcome of pending or threatened future legal proceedings; and other risks and uncertainties, some of which are described under the heading "Risk and Opportunity Report" in the current Annual Report or in this Interim Report. If any of these risks and uncertainties materializes or if the assumptions underlying any of our forward-looking statements prove to be incorrect, the actual results may be materially different from those we express or imply by such statements. We do not intend or assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements since they are based solely on the circumstances at the date of publication.

Mercedes-Benz Group at a glance

Mercedes-Benz Group AG is one of the world's most successful automotive companies. With Mercedes-Benz AG, the Group is one of the leading global suppliers of high-end passenger cars and premium vans. Mercedes-Benz Mobility AG offers financing, leasing, car subscription and car rental, fleet management, digital services for charging and payment, insurance brokerage, as well as innovative mobility services. The company founders, Gottlieb Daimler and Carl Benz, made history by inventing the automobile in 1886. As a pioneer of automotive engineering, Mercedes-Benz sees shaping the future of mobility in a safe and sustainable way as both a motivation and obligation. The company's focus therefore remains on innovative and green technologies as well as on safe and superior vehicles that both captivate and inspire. Mercedes-Benz continues to invest systematically in the development of efficient powertrains and sets the course for an all-electric future: The brand with the three-pointed star pursues the goal to go all-electric by 2030, where market conditions allow. Shifting from electric-first to electric-only, the world's pre-eminent car company is accelerating toward a fully electric and software-driven future. The company's efforts are also focused on the intelligent connectivity of its vehicles, autonomous driving and new mobility concepts as Mercedes-Benz regards it as its aspiration and obligation to live up to its responsibility to society and the environment. Mercedes-Benz sells its vehicles and services in nearly every country of the world and has production facilities in Europe, North and Latin America, Asia and Africa. In addition to Mercedes-Benz, the world's most valuable luxury automotive brand (source: Interbrand study, 03 Nov. 2022), Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, Mercedes-EQ and Mercedes me as well as the brands of Mercedes-Benz Mobility: Mercedes-Benz Bank, Mercedes-Benz Financial Services and Athlon. The company is listed on the Frankfurt and Stuttgart stock exchanges (ticker symbol MBG). In 2022, the Group had a workforce of around 170,000 and sold around 2.5 million vehicles. Group revenues amounted to €150.0 billion and Group EBIT to €20.5 billion.

