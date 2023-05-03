Index: Adjustment of VINX Benchmark and VINX 30 Indexes due to special dividend in Equinor ASA

The following information is based on the press release from Equinor ASA (EQNR, NO0010096985) published on February 8, 2023 and may be subject to change. EQNR will distribute a special dividend in the amount of USD 0.60 per share, effective May 11, 2023. Nasdaq Global Index Group will act according to section 2.1.2 in "CorporateActions and Events Manual - Nordics,Baltics,& SmartBeta Equities" on the effective date. For further information concerning this notice please contact Nasdaq Index Client Services Team at indexservices@nasdaq.com. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1138091