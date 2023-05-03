Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 03.05.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Über 1.000 % seit Jahresbeginn: Tritt diese Aktie in die Fußstapfen?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
03.05.2023 | 18:30
95 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Invesco Select Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Invesco Select Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, May 3

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

INVESCO SELECT TRUST PLC

HEADLINE: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities.

On 3 May 2023, Victoria Muir acquired the following shares in Invesco Select Trust plc:

  • 300 UK Equity Shares of 1p at a price of £1.73687 per share.
  • 300 Global Equity Income Shares of 1p at a price of £2.375 per share.
  • 300 Balanced Risk Allocation Shares of 1p at a price of £1.3339 per share.
  • 300 Managed Liquidity Shares of 1p at a price of £0.9344 per share.
1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameVictoria Muir
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusChairman & Non-executive Director
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial Notification
3 Details of the issuer or emission allowance market participant
a)NameInvesco Select Trust plc
b)LEI549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
4Details of the transaction(s)

Transaction summary table

Date of TransactionFinancial InstrumentIdentification CodePlace of TransactionCurrency
2023-05-03Balanced Risk Allocation Shares of 1p eachGB00B1DQ6696London Stock Exchange (XLON)GBP - British Pounds
Nature of Transaction:
Purchase of Shares		PriceVolumeTotal
1.33300400.17
Aggregated1.334300400.17

Date of TransactionFinancial InstrumentIdentification CodePlace of TransactionCurrency
2023-05-03Global Equity Income Shares of 1p eachGB00B1DQ6472London Stock Exchange (XLON)GBP - British Pounds
Nature of Transaction:
Purchase of Shares		PriceVolumeTotal
2.38300712.50
Aggregated2.375300712.50

Date of TransactionFinancial InstrumentIdentification CodePlace of TransactionCurrency
2023-05-03Managed Liquidity Shares of 1p eachGB00B1DQ6704London Stock Exchange (XLON)GBP - British Pounds
Nature of Transaction:
Purchase of Shares		PriceVolumeTotal
0.93300280.32
Aggregated0.934300280.32

Date of TransactionFinancial InstrumentIdentification CodePlace of TransactionCurrency
2023-05-03UK Equity Shares of 1pGB00B1DPVL60London Stock Exchange (XLON)GBP - British Pounds
Nature of Transaction:
Purchase of Shares		PriceVolumeTotal
1.74300521.06
Aggregated1.737300521.06

For further information, please contact:

Naomi Rogers

For and on behalf of

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Company Secretary

020 7543 3591

3 May 2023

© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.