Invesco Select Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR Newswire
London, May 3
Legal Entity Identifier: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
INVESCO SELECT TRUST PLC
HEADLINE: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities.
On 3 May 2023, Victoria Muir acquired the following shares in Invesco Select Trust plc:
- 300 UK Equity Shares of 1p at a price of £1.73687 per share.
- 300 Global Equity Income Shares of 1p at a price of £2.375 per share.
- 300 Balanced Risk Allocation Shares of 1p at a price of £1.3339 per share.
- 300 Managed Liquidity Shares of 1p at a price of £0.9344 per share.
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Victoria Muir
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Chairman & Non-executive Director
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial Notification
|3
|Details of the issuer or emission allowance market participant
|a)
|Name
|Invesco Select Trust plc
|b)
|LEI
|549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
|4
|Details of the transaction(s)
Transaction summary table
For further information, please contact:
Naomi Rogers
For and on behalf of
Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Company Secretary
020 7543 3591
3 May 2023