Invesco Select Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Transaction summary table Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 2023-05-03 Balanced Risk Allocation Shares of 1p each GB00B1DQ6696 London Stock Exchange (XLON) GBP - British Pounds Nature of Transaction:

Purchase of Shares Price Volume Total 1.33 300 400.17 Aggregated 1.334 300 400.17 Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 2023-05-03 Global Equity Income Shares of 1p each GB00B1DQ6472 London Stock Exchange (XLON) GBP - British Pounds Nature of Transaction:

Purchase of Shares Price Volume Total 2.38 300 712.50 Aggregated 2.375 300 712.50 Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 2023-05-03 Managed Liquidity Shares of 1p each GB00B1DQ6704 London Stock Exchange (XLON) GBP - British Pounds Nature of Transaction:

Purchase of Shares Price Volume Total 0.93 300 280.32 Aggregated 0.934 300 280.32 Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 2023-05-03 UK Equity Shares of 1p GB00B1DPVL60 London Stock Exchange (XLON) GBP - British Pounds Nature of Transaction:

Purchase of Shares Price Volume Total 1.74 300 521.06 Aggregated 1.737 300 521.06