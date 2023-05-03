DJ GEVELOT S.A.: Weekly report of share buyback May 3, 2023

GEVELOT Société Anonyme au capital de 26 932 500 euros Siège Social: 6, boulevard Bineau 92300 LEVALLOIS-PERRET 562 088 542 R.C.S. NANTERRE

Levallois, le 3 mai 2023

Déclaration hebdomadaire des transactions sur actions propres

du 26 avril au 2 mai 2023

(ISIN: FR0000033888)

Nom de Code Identifiant de Jour de la Code identifiant de Volume total Prix pondéré moyen l'émetteur l'émetteur transaction l'instrument journalier (en journalier d'acquisition Marché financier nombre d'actions) des actions GEVELOT 969500EWBEGIDU4SVC87 26/04/2023 FR0000033888 10 191,0000 XPAR GEVELOT 969500EWBEGIDU4SVC87 27/04/2023 FR0000033888 10 191,0000 XPAR GEVELOT 969500EWBEGIDU4SVC87 28/04/2023 FR0000033888 1210 199,0000 XPAR GEVELOT 969500EWBEGIDU4SVC87 02/05/2023 FR0000033888 17 190,0000 XPAR

Ces transactions n'ont pas donné lieu à l'utilisation d'instruments dérivés.

Dépôt: Site internet Gévelot; Euronext Growth

