CASTEL SAN PIETRO, May 3, 2023 - Medacta Group SA ("Medacta", SIX:MOVE), a Swiss company specializing in the design, production, and distribution of innovative, personalized, and sustainable solutions for Joint Replacement, sports medicine, and spine surgeries, showcases its innovative NextAR Spine MIS LT procedure at Spine Week. This procedure combines the augmented reality surgical application NextAR Spine and the M.U.S.T. LT percutaneous spinal fixation platform, creating a perfect synergy between optimized workflow, versatility, and personalized implant choice, and well-established execution in minimally invasive surgeries.
"By combining NextAR Spine with M.U.S.T. LT, you get an immediate and simple solution for an accurate percutaneous fixation. From the design phase, we aimed to make the procedure more efficient and reproducible and perfectly integrated into the operative workflow," says Prof. Dr. Bernhard Meyer, Director of the Neurosurgical Clinic of the Technical University of Munich, Germany.
Dr. Andrew Kam, Westmead Hospital, adds, "With NextAR MIS LT, I was impressed with how the NextAR technology has been enhanced in percutaneous surgeries. The immediate access to pertinent data and the versatility of the M.U.S.T. LT system improve the procedure's workflow and the patient's outcomes."
The NextAR Spine MIS LT procedure combines:
In line with Medacta's philosophy of healthcare sustainability, the NextAR platform is offered as a hardware system with limited capital investment and the ability to host software for multiple applications. The platform represents an optimal solution worldwide, particularly for US Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs).
The NextAR Augmented Reality Surgical Platform is part of Medacta's MySolutions Personalized Ecosystem, an advanced network of digital solutions designed to improve patient outcomes and healthcare efficiency. MySolutions embodies Medacta's holistic approach to personalized medicine, aiming to bring value to every step of the patient's journey from preoperative through postoperative care.
NextAR is also supported by the comprehensive, tailored educational offerings provided by the M.O.R.E. Institute. With an international network of expert surgeons, the M.O.R.E. Institute is at the forefront of education on spine procedures and products with personalized, high-level educational pathways. With Medacta, the surgeon is never alone.
To learn more about the NextAR Spine MIS LT procedure, visit Medacta during Spine Week at booth number B13.
