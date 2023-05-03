Odoo's campaign continues: the Belgian firm is to open its ninth European office in Milan, Italy

Odoo (www.Odoo.com) is an all-in-one open-source software firm valued at USD 3.2 billion. In May 2023 it plans to open a new office in Milan, Italy. The company is seeking to strengthen relations with local Italian businesses; Odoo's mission is to help SMEs in their digitalization processes, supporting them with suitable technological tools. It will create new jobs through its target of achieving a team of 15-20 individuals by year-end.

Odoo, the cutting-edge software firm, has just announced it is to open a new office in Europe, located in Milan. This strategic decision is based on the need for a local presence in a business environment like Italy, which has specific challenges and is dominated by SMEs. These SMEs require major investments and suitable technological solutions to enable them to meet their growth targets and strengthen their market positions.

Intuitive and modular, Odoo software helps firms digitalize their processes quickly, providing the right amount of flexibility. Many Italian businesses have not yet begun their digital transformations, and they are often cautious about investing because of recent economic instability. Through its unique and fully integrated software, attractive rates, and convincing value proposition, Odoo plans to take on the market and speed up Italy's digital transformation.

In search of new talent

To launch this adventure, Odoo has chosen the lively city of Milan to be its strategic HQ. International and dynamic by nature, the hub in Lombardy offers the perfect environment to support Odoo's rapid growth, sustain a strong brand awareness and create local networks. To promote Odoo's ambitions, the Italian team plans to hire 15-20 new talents by year-end. In addition, it will strengthen relations with Odoo partners already present in Italy and will foster new collaborations with the aim of expanding the network in the future.

"The firm's culture will respect the mission and values of the parent company in Belgium, promoting a stimulating and inclusive working environment that encourages growth and creativity. The firm is looking for dynamic individuals who are ready to put themselves to the test in a constantly-changing environment that demands a considerable capacity to adjust, and rewards initiativeMiriam Bastianello, Managing Director of Odoo Italy.

Odoo in numbers:

Founded in 2002 with annual turnover of EUR 169 million in 2021 annual organic growth of 71% 2,200 staff members worldwide (970 in Belgium), of whom 230 are developers 2 new employees per day in the last 12 months 4,100 partners with over 30,000 jobs linked to Odoo created in 130 countries 16 offices (Belgium (5), Luxembourg, Spain, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Australia, United States (2), Mexico, Kenya, Dubai) 10 million users worldwide. www.Odoo.com

