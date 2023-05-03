Uplift Education Celebrates First-Time State Science Fair Qualifier, Denise Rios

Uplift Education's Annual Science Fair Challenges Students Across the Nationally Recognized Charter School Network

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 3, 2023 / Earlier this year, Uplift Education hosted its annual network Science Fair in partnership with UT Southwestern. Student science enthusiasts from across the network came together to showcase their Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) talents to UTSW staff, local elected officials, and other judges to compete for a spot to represent Uplift in the Regional Science Fair. This year's theme, A Moment of Science, consisted of 1,000 Uplift Education science students who presented their months of research and hypothesis at the event.

"The Uplift Science Fair is something we look forward to every year. We get to see our scholars in action sharing their research to judges, all while they get to practice their public speaking and presentation skills," said Yasmin Bhatia, CEO of Uplift Education.

Students who placed at the Uplift Network Science Fair continued to Regionals, and those winners moved on to the State Science Fair. Uplift Summit International Preparatory 9th grader, Denise Rios, advanced to the State Science Fair. Rios represented Uplift Education with her project focused on creating batteries from bacteria that generate electricity from food waste. The competitive progress from the network-wide fair, to Regionals and eventually State, gave her the opportunity to improve her project along the way. "I feel like I gained confidence in my speaking abilities, so I could better articulate such a complex project to the judges," said Rios.

While Rios did not place in the State Science Fair, it has encouraged her to continue her research and consider pursuing a career in STEM.

When asked about how the Uplift Education Science Fair prepared her for the progression beyond the network-wide event toward Regional and State competitions, Rios said, "I learned how to navigate interviews and I learned how to project myself in a way that would allow me to feel confident and allow another person to understand such a complex project. It also gave me a boost of confidence knowing that what I did had some substantial results. It encouraged me to go on. I plan to participate in next year's fair by expanding on this year's project and trying to incorporate carbon dioxide into the equation creating a more efficient cell. And I will most likely pursue a career in STEM."

"We are so very proud of all our scholars who both participated and advanced. We are thrilled to see these amazing minds at work and hope that the support of Uplift fundamentally prepares them year after year," said Bhatia. "In addition to the awards given at the Science Fair this year, our Board of Directors hosted a special event for all the winners at the Perot Museum of Nature and Science. This memorable evening allowed many of our supporters and friends of Uplift to meet the scholars in person and learn about the myriad of science experiments while the scholars further honed their presentation skills."

