Beverly Hills Public Relations: Revolutionary Hair Restoration and Skin Rejuvenation Therapy: Dr. John Kahen Secures US Patent for Smart PRP

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 3, 2023 / Dr. John Kahen, the Aesthetic Award-winning surgeon behind Beverly Hills Hair Restoration, has announced the issuance of a U.S. patent (no. 10,456,422-B2) for his Smart PRP® (Platelet-Rich Plasma) therapy, which offers a revolutionary solution for hair restoration surgery, and the launch of Beverly Hills Med Spa to provide a range of aesthetic services using Smart PRP® that complement his hair restoration offerings.

The benefits of Smart PRP® extend beyond hair restoration and can also be used to rejuvenate the skin and address issues such as scarring, pigmentation, and texture. With Smart PRP®, patients can expect to achieve silky-smooth, glowing skin with improved texture, tone, facial volume, and firmness.

"We believe that aesthetic treatments are interconnected, whether we're addressing the hair, skin, face or body. Ultimately, the end result is an elevated sense of self, and that's why we're in the aesthetics business. We're committed to building long-lasting relationships with our patients and contributing to their overall feeling of well-being," says Dr. John Kahen.

Dr. Kahen has established Beverly Hills Med Spa to provide a range of aesthetic services that complement his hair restoration offerings. The Med Spa features Dr. Kahen's patented platelet-rich plasma technology SmartPRP® and aims to enhance patients' existing beauty while providing luxury med spa services in an elegant and relaxing atmosphere.

Located in one of the most famous zip codes in the nation, Beverly Hills Med Spa also provides an array of sought-after aesthetics treatments such as facial injectables, neurotoxins, micro-needling, body contouring, HydraFacial, IV therapy, and more.

Contact Information

Media Beverly Hills PR
johnkahen@gmail.com

SOURCE: Beverly Hills Hair Restoration

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/752819/Revolutionary-Hair-Restoration-and-Skin-Rejuvenation-Therapy-Dr-John-Kahen-Secures-US-Patent-for-Smart-PRP

