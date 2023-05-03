SCS Global Services: SCS Standards Publishes New Recycled Content Certification Annex for Electrical and Electronic Equipment

EMERYVILLE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 3, 2023 / SCS Standards is pleased to announce publication of the new Annex A to the existing SCS-103 Certification Standard for Recycled Content. Annex A focuses on the electrical and electronic equipment sectors.

The Annex was developed by a diverse multi-stakeholder group that includes: Amazon, the Center for the Circular Economy at Closed Loop Partners, De'Longhi, Dell Technologies, The Ellen MacArthur Foundation, HP, Microsoft, Logitech, Phillips, and The Recycling Partnership.

SCS-103 Annex A: Supplemental Criteria for Electrical and Electronic Equipment raises the bar for recycled content in consumer electronics products. Current recycled content claims in the sector are focused on component materials. This comprehensive addition to the SCS Recycled Content Standard sets a minimum threshold for recycled content for each product sub-category and requires multiple recycled material inputs.

Certification will allow for a product-level claim and will back up manufacturers' recycled content claims, reinforcing customer confidence, and supporting purchases of products with higher levels of recycled content. Additionally, certification will support the industry's goal of stimulating increased use of recycled materials in products, and promoting innovation in material collection and recycling processes to minimize waste to landfills.

"SCS 103 Annex A goes beyond the current practice of certifying individual material inputs for these complex electrical and electronic products, providing consumers with a much more accessible and understandable claim," comments Victoria Norman, Executive Director of SCS Standards.

To download a copy of the standard please visit the SCS Standards website.

SCS Standards is a non-profit organization committed to the development of standards that advance the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Standards are developed in alignment with best practices and guidelines provided by internationally recognized bodies to ensure a robust, transparent and collaborative approach. SCS Standards is an affiliate of Scientific Certification Systems, Inc., and is its official affiliate standards development body.

