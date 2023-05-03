Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 3, 2023) - Equinox Gold Corp. (TSX: EQX) (NYSE American: EQX) ("Equinox Gold" or the "Company") has published its 2022 Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") Report. The 2022 ESG Report and data tables summarizing the Company's performance against relevant Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) and Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) metrics are available for review and download on Equinox Gold's website at www.EquinoxGold.com.

Greg Smith, President & CEO of Equinox Gold, commented: "Equinox Gold's 2022 ESG Report summarizes our responsible mining commitments and management approach to key ESG issues. We also published our inaugural Climate Action Report in February and expect to publish our first Water Stewardship Report later this year. We have worked over the last five years to ensure responsible mining principles are incorporated into the foundation of our business strategy. We are seeing positive results from those efforts, achieving all our ESG objectives during 2022, and will continue to build on that performance going forward."

2022 ESG Highlights

Environment

Improved our environmental performance by 7% compared to 2021, with no major incidents and a Significant Environmental Incident Frequency Rate of 0.63 per million hours worked

Reduced greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 10% compared to 2021

Set a target to achieve a 25% reduction in our GHG emissions by 2030 compared to our "business-as-usual" forecast were no intervention measures taken

Published our first Climate Action Report using the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures framework

Updated our Tailings Management Overview Report and published data for the second time to CDP

Entered into renewable energy wind and solar power contracts for select Brazil operations

Used 58% recycled water at our operations

Reclaimed 145 hectares of land

Planted 18,966 trees in reforestation projects around our sites

Social

Improved our health and safety performance by 30% compared to 2021, with no fatalities and a Total Recordable Injury Frequency Rate of 2.12 per million hours worked

Had no lost-time incidents during the fourth quarter, and six of eight sites had no lost-time injuries during 2022

Provided 203,000 hours of training to our employees, of which more than 36% was on health and safety topics

Invested US$8.7 million to support community initiatives

Launched an employee share purchase plan in which 75% of eligible employees participate

Governance

Achieved Level A ratings in at least 75% of Towards Sustainable Mining protocols at all mine sites

Developed Social Management Standards and Human Rights Management Standards

Completed the United Nations Global Compact Target Gender Equality Program

Completed Code of Ethics training for our entire workforce

2023 ESG Priorities

Continue to improve our health and safety and environmental performance

Implement our Social Management Standards, Human Rights Management Standards and Environmental Management Standards across all sites

Develop a water stewardship strategy and publish our first Water Management Report

Update our Tailings Management Overview Report and publish data to CDP

Develop a Diversity and Inclusion Strategy based on international best practices

Achieve Level A ratings in 100% of Towards Sustainable Mining protocols

More information about Equinox Gold's 2022 performance, 2023 targets and commitments to responsible mining is available in the reports and other disclosure on our website at www.equinoxgold.com/responsible-mining.

