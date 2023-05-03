MicroVision, Inc.: Independent Proxy Advisory Firms ISS & Glass Lewis Recommend MicroVision Shareholders Vote FOR Proposals at Upcoming Annual Meeting of Shareholders

REDMOND, WA / ACCESSWIRE / May 3, 2023 / MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS), a leader in MEMS-based solid-state automotive lidar and advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) solutions, today announced that leading independent proxy advisory firms Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. ("ISS") and Glass Lewis & Co. ("Glass Lewis") have each recommended that MicroVision shareholders vote " FOR " the Company's proposals at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders to be held on May 17, 2023 at 9:00 am PT (the "Annual Meeting").

At the Annual Meeting, shareholders will be asked to elect seven director nominees, approve an amendment to the Company's certificate of incorporation increasing MicroVision's authorized shares of common stock from 210 million shares to 310 million shares, provide two advisory votes related to executive compensation, and ratify the appointment of auditors for the current fiscal year.

"We are pleased that both ISS and Glass Lewis agree with the Board that a vote to increase the authorized number of shares of MicroVision's common stock is in the best interest of the Company and shareholders," said Sumit Sharma, Chief Executive Officer. "Every vote is important and I encourage shareholders to support the Company by voting to approve the proposals in our Proxy Statement in advance of the Annual Meeting."

As an independent proxy advisory firm, ISS has approximately 3,400 clients including many of the world's leading institutional investors who rely on ISS' objective and impartial analysis to make important voting decisions. Glass Lewis is an independent proxy advisor to institutional investors, covering 30,000 shareholder meetings each year, across approximately 100 global markets. Clients of ISS and Glass Lewis include the majority of the world's largest pension plans, mutual funds, and asset managers who collectively manage over $40 trillion in assets.

EVERY SHAREHOLDER'S VOTE IS IMPORTANT - PLEASE VOTE TODAY

Detailed information about the proposals can be found in MicroVision's Proxy Statement, which is available to shareholders at ir.microvision.com/sec-filings. Using their control number, shareholders can vote at www.proxyvote.com. Shareholders can participate electronically in MicroVision's virtual Annual Meeting at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/MVIS2023.

If shareholders have any questions or need assistance voting shares, they may contact the firm assisting the Company in solicitation of proxies: Saratoga Proxy Consulting LLC at (212) 257-1311, (888) 368-0379 or info@saratogaproxy.com.

About MicroVision

With over 350 employees and global presence in Redmond, Detroit, Hamburg, and Nuremberg, MicroVision is a pioneering company in MEMS-based laser beam scanning technology that integrates MEMS, lasers, optics, hardware, algorithms and machine learning software into its proprietary technology to address existing and emerging markets. The Company's integrated approach uses its proprietary technology to provide automotive lidar sensors and solutions for advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and for non-automotive applications including industrial, smart infrastructure and robotics. The Company has been leveraging its experience building augmented reality micro-display engines, interactive display modules, and consumer lidar modules.

For more information, visit the Company's website at www.microvision.com, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/microvisioninc , and LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/microvision/.

MicroVision, MAVIN, MOSAIK, and MOVIA are trademarks of MicroVision, Inc. in the United States and other countries. All other trademarks are the properties of their respective owners.

Investor Relations Contact:

Jeff Christensen

Darrow Associates Investor Relations

MVIS@darrowir.com

Media Contact:

Robyn Komachi

Marketing@MicroVision.com

SOURCE: MicroVision, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/752619/Independent-Proxy-Advisory-Firms-ISS-Glass-Lewis-Recommend-MicroVision-Shareholders-Vote-FOR-Proposals-at-Upcoming-Annual-Meeting-of-Shareholders