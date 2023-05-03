Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 03.05.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Über 1.000 % seit Jahresbeginn: Tritt diese Aktie in die Fußstapfen?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1HMV0 | ISIN: XS0947658208 | Ticker-Symbol:
Frankfurt
03.05.23
17:00 Uhr
99,73 Euro
0,00
0,00 %
Branche
Getränke/Tabak
Aktienmarkt
Anleihen
1-Jahres-Chart
BACARDI LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BACARDI LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
99,48100,1322:55
ACCESSWIRE
03.05.2023 | 22:26
125 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Bacardi Limited: Sipping Sustainably: A Look Inside Bombay Sapphire's Stunning UK Distillery

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 3, 2023 / Bacardi Limited

Originally published by View the VIBE

Bombay Sapphire is known for its smooth gin and iconic blue bottle. But the popular spirit has also made a name for itself on the sustainability front, with a mission to become the world's most sustainable global gin. Bombay Sapphire's commitment to sustainability is reflected from botanical to bottle, bar, and beyond. Every drop of the famed, high-quality gin - which dates back to 1761 - is produced at Laverstoke Mill in Laverstoke, England. It opened for business in 2014 when the brand relocated operations from northern England.

With an agenda to discover more about the beloved gin brand straight from the source, I journeyed across the pond to check out the celebrated facility. Located about 87 kilometres from London, the distillery sits on the sprawling site of a former paper mill. It features beautifully restored brick Victorian and Edwardian buildings, with the trout-filled River Test flowing through them. These are juxtaposed by new modern elements, including two botanical-filled glass houses (more on those later).

Continue reading here

Bacardi Limited, Wednesday, May 3, 2023, Press release picture

Image courtesy of VIEW the VIBE

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Bacardi Limited on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Bacardi Limited
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/bacardi-limited
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Bacardi Limited

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/752839/Sipping-Sustainably-A-Look-Inside-Bombay-Sapphires-Stunning-UK-Distillery

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.