Clinical assessment of BIOCERA-VET in complications of fracture associated with an impaired bone healing

Five participating centers in Italy

Study endorsed by Key Opinion Leaders in veterinary orthopedics

TheraVet (ISIN: BE0974387194 ticker: ALVET), a pioneering company in the management of osteoarticular diseases in pets, announces its collaboration with Key Opinion Leaders in veterinary orthopedics for the assessment of BIOCERA-VET in complications of fracture associated with an impaired bone healing.

As announced earlier this year, the Company continues to focus on enlarging the use of its BIOCERA-VET product line in new clinical indications.

Impairment of the bone healing leading to a non-union occurs in about 5%1 of fractures in dogs and cats, representing about 300,000 cases of non-union per year in Europe and United States. Non-union fracture is defined as the cessation of all reparative processes of healing without bony union. It often results from an inadequate mechanical environment (inadequate stabilization, excessive distance between bone ends), a biological environment (poor vascularization, local or systemic disease, infection), or both. The surgical revision is often necessary to realign in adequate position the bone ends and to correctly stabilize with osteosynthesis implants. The placement of a bone graft is recommended after the removing of all the interpositional tissues (fibrous, cartilaginous, necrotic or avascular tissue) in order to facilitate and promote bone formation and finally the bone union. Autograft is being considered of the standard of care however presents limitations especially for large bone defects due to its limited availability and the additional surgical sites necessary for the harvesting associated with secondary morbidity.

In this context, a prospective study assessing BIOCERA-VET as bone graft during revision surgical procedure in aseptic non-union of long bones in dogs has been initiated. This clinical assessment will evaluate the added value and the benefits of BIOCERA-VET BONE SURGERY RTU in difficult bone healing environment. Indeed, BIOCERA-VET BONE SURGERY RTU can act on the root causes of the non-union: first on the biological environment thanks to its osteointegrative and osteoconductive properties shown to be similar to autograft and, second on the mechanical environment by bring additional stability to the osteosynthesis thanks to its unique mechanical strength.

This study is currently performed in 5 centers in Italy including renowned veterinary orthopedic surgeons such as Pr Peirone, DVM, PhD (current President of the ESVOT) and Dr Piras, DVM, ECVS (University of Turin, Italy), Dr L.Vezzoni DVM, Dipl. ECVS (Clinica Veterinaria Vezzoni, Cremona, Italy), Dr Boero Baroncelli, DVM, PhD (Anicura Albese Clinic, Alba, Italy) and Dr Dallago DVM, GPCert SAOS (University of Turin, Italy and University of Ghent, Belgium), Dr Cappellari DVM, Dipl. ECVS and Dr Panichi DVM, PhD (Centro Traumatologico Ortopedico Veterinario (CTO Veterinario), Arenzano, Italy).

The recruitment will run until August 2023, and the first three patients have already successfully been treated and will be followed up to 6 months after surgical treatment. Results are expected by the end of 2023 or the beginning of 2024.

About TheraVet SA

TheraVet is a veterinary biotechnology company specializing in osteoarticular treatments for companion animals. The Company develops targeted, safe and effective treatments to improve the quality of life of pets suffering from joint and bone diseases. For pet owners, the health of their pets is a major concern and TheraVet's mission is to address the need for innovative and curative treatments. TheraVet works closely with international opinion leaders in order to provide a more effective response to ever-growing needs in the field of veterinary medicine. TheraVet is listed on Euronext Growth Paris and Brussels, has its head office in Belgium (Gosselies) with a US subsidiary.

For more information, visit the TheraVet website

About BIOCERA-VET

In close collaboration with an international scientific board, THERAVET has developed a new line of calcium-phosphate and biological bone substitutes, BIOCERA-VET. BIOCERA-VET is a full range of innovative, easy-to-use, efficient cost-effective bone substitutes indicated in bone surgeries where a bone graft is required and as a palliative alternative in the management of canine osteosarcoma. Based on extremely promising clinical results, this line offers the possibility of a better, more convenient and more efficient orthopedic surgery.

BIOCERA-VET is declined in different lines:

BIOCERA-VET BONE SURGERY RTU, a ready-to-use highly injectable self-hardening calcium-phosphate cement

BIOCERA-VET SMARTGRAFT, a naturally osteoconductive bone graft

BIOCERA-VET GRANULES, an affordable biocompatible calcium-phosphate bone substitute

BIOCERA-VET OSTEOSARCOMA RTU, a ready-to-use highly injectable calcium-phosphate bone substitute for cementoplasty

For more information, visit BIOCERA-VET website.

1 Marshall et al., Delayed union, non-union and mal-union in 442 dogs Vet Surg. 2022 Oct;51(7):1087-1095. doi: 10.1111/vsu.13880. Epub 2022 Aug 27

