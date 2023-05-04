The International Energy Agency expects Australia's "outstanding" economic fundamentals for residential and commercial rooftop solar will see the sector stabilize in 2023 after a new report revealed the PV market contracted in 2022, when the country added 4 GW of installed solar power.From pv magazine Australia While Australia remains in the top 10 for both new PV installs and total market, the International Energy Agency's (IEA) latest Photovoltaic Power Systems Programme (PVPS) report shows that there was a "pull back" last year with early estimates indicating close to 4 GW of solar was installed, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...