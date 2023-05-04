Private equity firm KKR committed to purchasing loans made to SunPower customers.From pv magazine USA SunPower, a residential solar and energy services provider, announced it has secured a $550 million loan purchase commitment from private equity firm KKR & Co. Credit funds and accounts managed by KKR will purchase solar loans made to SunPower customers. "Residential solar is a key area of focus for our Asset-Based Finance business," said Avi Korn, managing director of KKR's credit group. SunPower's loan programs offer residential customers 25-year terms to secure a more predictable cost for ...

