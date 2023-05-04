Singapore, May 4, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Registration is now open for the Energy Storage Live Online Course, with sessions commencing on 14th July and 1st December 2023.

Energy storage differs from other energy technologies in the breadth and complexity of its addressable market and revenue opportunities. This training course provides a comprehensive, business-focused analysis of these opportunities, allowing attendees to analyse, understand and segment them. While naturally focusing on battery storage, this course also covers the variety of competing storage technologies and describe the wide variety of problems energy storage seeks to solve, at a wide range of deployment sizes and timescales, including key issues around practical project delivery.

Attendees will leave with a clear understanding of why and where storage markets are growing, what could limit this growth and what the future trends will be. So, if you are thinking of investing in or developing an energy storage business case, this course provides your essential grounding in the core issues.

A past attendee from SN Aboitiz Power shared that, "The course has given me a broader perspective and understanding of energy storage which equips me better in managing projects for development."

Another past attendee from the Department of Energy also shared that "This was an excellent course. I will without a doubt recommend it to anyone interested in the interplay between energy storage systems, electricity networks and energy markets, policies, procurement and regulations. Trainer's knowledge and group interaction makes the course not only highly informative, but also engaging and fun as we learn how to successfully transition to more environmentally sustainable energy systems.

Course Sessions

Battery storage Utility-scale applications for power system optimisation Decentralization (energy storage at the network edge) Long-duration and alternative storage solutions

Benefits of Attending

Gain a clear understanding of energy storage market opportunities & deployment considerations

A core focus on batteries, including clear explanations of the technologies and performance considerations (in language accessible to non-technical people)

Discuss the key project delivery issues for battery storage projects

Review up-to-date examples from around the world and the lessons from them

Understand the competitive playing field and the economic variables that impact energy storage business cases

Stay ahead of trends and emerging solutions, including growth opportunities for longer-duration storage solutions

