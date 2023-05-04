Unlike lithium-ion battery cells, EnerVenue's nickel metal-hydrogen technology showed no fire propagation during induced thermal runaway in UL battery safety testing.US energy storage company EnerVenue has completed UL 9540A cell-, module- and unit-level evaluation of thermal runaway fire propagation. The company has also certified its Energy Storage Vessels to UL 1973. UL 9540A testing includes progressively larger-scale fire tests beginning at the cell level and progressing to the module level, unit level, and finally the installation level. The tests are designed to evaluate the risk of thermal ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...